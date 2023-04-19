The TWTD League Calculator 2022/23

Wednesday, 19th Apr 2023 09:44

The battle at the top of League One continues with the Blues second with only four games to play, so give the TWTD League Calculator a go to assess how the final weeks of the season might pan out.

TWTD's League Calculator allows you to input your predicted results for all the fixtures likely to affect a club's league position - now in date order - and then outputs a final table.

To give it a go, click here. The League Calculator will remain available via the Interactive menu above throughout the remainder of the season.

Post your final table in the comments section below, on the Forum or on social media for discussion and assessment.





Photo: Matchday Images