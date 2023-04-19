Whymark's Son Raising Funds For Alzheimer's Charity

Wednesday, 19th Apr 2023 10:51 Craig Whymark, the son of Blues legend Trevor, is raising funds for the Alzheimer's Society, his father having been diagnosed with the degenerative brain disease in 2019. Trevor, now 72, was with Town from 1967 until 1979, scoring 104 goals in 322 starts and 13 sub appearances. The striker famously netted four times in the 4-0 UEFA Cup thrashing of Lazio at Portman Road in 1973 and won one full England cap while with the Blues. Inducted into the Town Hall of Fame in 2012, Whymark was a member of Sir Bobby Robson’s team which won the Texaco Cup in 1973 but missed out on the 1978 FA Cup final due to injury, although he did appear at Wembley in the Charity Shield defeat to Nottingham Forest. After his time at Portman Road, Whymark represented the Vancouver Whitecaps, Grimsby, Derby, Southend, Peterborough and Colchester, before returning to local club Diss Town, from whom he had joined the Blues. He later came back to Town to work as an academy coach. Craig says the family first became aware of the onset of the condition four years ago: “Dad was diagnosed in late 2019 with Alzheimer’s after we noticed changes in moods, behaviour and his short-term memory. Going into lockdown in 2020 certainly exacerbated the condition. “At first we were reluctant to divulge Dad’s condition as it was very personal and we as a family were coming to terms with it and quite frankly finding it hard to accept. “The PFA [Professional Footballers’ Association] have been instrumental in giving not just Dad but the immediate family help, advice and support. “We have decided as a family we are ready to tell Dad’s story in the hope that it brings awareness of this dreadful disease and try and raise as much money to help all those that are affected. “We understand these are difficult times but encourage you to please give to this very worthy cause.” Regarding his father’s years with the Blues, Craig told TWTD: “Dad would like to thank all the Ipswich fans for their support throughout his time at the club and he had lots of fond memories of his time playing for Ipswich. He hopes they will continue to support him in his battle with Alzheimer’s.” Craig, who works as a drag artist under the name Fanny Galore, is staging a number of fundraising events including a tennis tournament in Harlow in September. Donations can be made via Craig’s Just Giving page, which can be found here.

Photo: Sporting Pictures



