El Mizouni: Promotion's Great But I'll Be Fuming If We're Not Champions
Wednesday, 19th Apr 2023 11:39
Blues midfielder Idris El Mizouni was delighted that his loan side Leyton Orient confirmed promotion from League Two last night, despite losing 2-0 at Gillingham, but says he’ll be “fuming” if the O’s don’t carry off the title trophy.
The East Londoners are seven points clear of second-placed Northampton Town having played a game fewer than the Cobblers. They host Crewe, who are 16th, at Brisbane Road on Saturday.
The Tunisian international joined the O’s in August and has been a key man in their promotion push, scoring three goals in 37 starts and four sub appearances.
“Great, obviously we want to be champions, so hopefully on Saturday we can celebrate more,” the 22-year-old said when asked how his first promotion feels when being interviewed alongside veteran captain Darren Pratley.
“A great feeling, I’ve never experienced it before and hopefully the first of many like Darren Pratley!
“It was a great season, I think you could see from the outside that all the boys were connected. Me and Prats had a few five minutes but we got through it, so it’s alright now!
“It was a great season, I can’t name you one person I don’t get on well with and I think you could ask all the boys and no one could tell you one person they don’t get on with. A great group of lads and a great season.”
Pratley, 37, says Paris-born El Mizouni will go a long way in the game: “Like El Mizouni said, I think it’ll be the first of many, this boy’s going to go on and he’s going to play at the top.
“We’ve got to enjoy him now for the parties in the next couple of days and hopefully he can come back next season and we go again.”
El Mizouni, who is contracted to Town until the summer of 2024 with the club having an option for a further year, won’t be fully satisfied unless the O’s win the title.
“Hopefully Saturday, obviously we’re all buzzing but we need to keep our heads down and then play good on Saturday, get the three points and get over the line.
“Obviously we’re buzzing, we got promoted, but the main aim is to be champions because right now, if we’re not champions, I’d be fuming. Hopefully we’ll get over the line on Saturday.”
Photo: Action Images
