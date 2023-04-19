Town Allocated 1,115 Tickets For Fleetwood

Wednesday, 19th Apr 2023 12:34 The Blues have been given 1,115 tickets for the final game of the season away against Fleetwood Town at the Highbury Stadium on Sunday 7th May (KO midday). Tickets will go on sale from Thursday 20th April with the club having introduced a further level of priority following feedback from supporters regarding the process for the Cheltenham and Peterborough fixtures. Priority stage one is for fans who have been to at least 10 away league games this season, up to and including Cheltenham. These supporters can purchase tickets from 10am on Thursday 20th April Priority stage two is for supporters who have been to at least eight away league games this season, up to and including Cheltenham. Supporters in this group can buy their tickets from 10am on Friday 21st April. Any remaining tickets will go on sale online only to Gold members from 10am on Monday 24th April, season ticket holders from 10am on Tuesday 25th April and Silver members from Wednesday 26th April with general sale from 10am on Thursday 27th April. Ticket Prices

Seating

Adult - £24

Senior (65+) - £19

U25 - £19

U16 - £8

U5 - £0 (With paying adult) Terrace

Adult - £22

Senior (65+) - £17

U25 - £17

U16 - £7

U5 - £0 (With paying adult) Fleetwood will not be offering reprints on tickets, so for this game Town will not be posting or able to duplicate any tickets for supporters. The club will also be unable to make amendments (such as upgrades) to orders once they are placed. The club will be offering collection-only options from Planet Blue or the Highbury Stadium on the day with the Planet Blue option encouraged to reduce delays on the morning of the match. Collection from Planet Blue will commence at 10am on Tuesday 2nd May until 3pm on Saturday 6th May. Any collections not collected from Planet Blue by 3pm on Saturday 6th May will be taken to Fleetwood to collect on the day. Coach travel will go on sale in line with the ticket sale windows, priced at £37 for adults, £34 for seniors/U23s and £31 for U19s. Coaches will depart from behind the Sir Bobby Robson Stand at 3.45am, picking up at Bury St Edmunds, Stowmarket and Newmarket. Meanwhile, around 850 additional tickets have become available to Town supporters for the Blues' final home game of the season against Exeter City on Saturday 29th April, which was previously a home sellout. Town's ticketing website can be found here.

Saxonblue74 added 12:36 - Apr 19

That could be quite the party for the lucky few. Big screen at PR would be great! Come on MA, sort it out! 1

Help added 12:41 - Apr 19

Saxon

He is working on it

0

Europablue added 12:46 - Apr 19

Hopefully, this match is just a promotion party and title shoot out for us and Plymouth!

It really should be a beam-back match at fortress PR. 0

