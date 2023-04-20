Town Support Football Shirt Friday

Thursday, 20th Apr 2023 10:50 Town are supporting Football Shirt Friday, a campaign to raise awareness and funds to help tackle bowel cancer in memory of England’s World Cup-winning captain Bobby Moore OBE. Moore died of the disease aged only 51 in 1993 and Football Shirt Friday, now in its 10th year, was instigated by the Bobby Moore Fund, which raises money for Cancer Research UK. Town staff will allowed to show their support by wearing a football shirt to work this Friday, along with stars of the game and celebrities, and to make a £5 donation to the Bobby Moore Fund. The club is also encouraging fans to join the initiative. Over the last 30 years, the Bobby Moore Fund has raised more than £29 million for pioneering bowel cancer research aiming to find better ways to prevent, detect, diagnose and treat bowel cancer, during which time mortality rates for the disease have fallen by more than 30 per cent. April is Bowel Cancer Awareness Month. "I’m so thankful to everyone who has supported us over the last 10 years of Football Shirt Friday”, said Stephanie Moore OBE, Bobby’s widow, who set up the Fund in 1993. “But bowel cancer remains the second most common cause of cancer death in the UK, so there is still a long way to go. "You could be the biggest football fan in the world or not know the offside rule, it doesn’t matter. What’s important is that everyone gets involved on 21st April to help beat the disease that took Bobby too soon.” For more information visit Footballshirtfriday.org.

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments