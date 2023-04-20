McKenna: A Few Missed Training But We're Hopeful Everyone Will Be Available For Posh Trip

Thursday, 20th Apr 2023 14:43 Town boss Kieran McKenna says one or two players missed training today but is hopeful everyone will be available for Saturday’s trip to fifth-placed Peterborough United. The Blues go into the visit to London Road second with four games remaining, a point behind leaders Plymouth and one in front of third-placed Sheffield Wednesday, who have played a game more than Town and the Pilgrims. “We have a few who missed training today, there are a few knocks and little issues in the group, but that’s pretty normal at this stage of the season,” McKenna said. “The turnaround’s pretty quick, we hope that everyone will train with the group tomorrow who have been training and we’ll have a full selection.” On Tuesday, first-team squad members Panutche Camara, Richard Keogh, Cameron Humphreys, Kane Vincent-Young and Joel Coleman were all included in the U21s team which coincidentally faced Posh at London Road, the Blues running out 4-1 winners. “It’s important to keep them up to speed, we have two games a week at the moment so it’s difficult to train really hard with the whole group,” McKenna said. “It’s difficult to have bigger number games in training, so it was an important chance to get them some match minutes, especially when the game fell on a matchday for us that allows us to keep them on the same periodisation as the rest of the players, and when it’s at a first-team stadium as well it’s a little bit nicer. “It was a good chance to get them minutes, they all did very well, conducted themselves very well and it makes them that bit more ready if the opportunity should come to play in the last few games.”

Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Ravanelly added 14:52 - Apr 20

'Periodisation' is a great word 1

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments