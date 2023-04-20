McKenna: You've Seen With Port Vale That Form Isn't the Most Important Thing

Thursday, 20th Apr 2023 16:21 Boss Kieran McKenna says Port Vale's gritty display during the Blues' 2-1 victory at Portman Road on Tuesday illustrated that form doesn’t count for much at this stage of the season. The Blues, who travel to take on Peterborough on Saturday, have won 10 of their last 11 to burst back into the top two. They are in excellent form on the road having won 10 League One matches on their travels this season. They are currently unbeaten in their last six away from home and picked up big 2-0 away wins at Bolton and Derby during that run. Posh are also in decent form, having won six of their last eight and three of their last four. McKenna was asked whether the displays away against the Trotters and Rams, Peterborough's rivals for a play-off place, would be a boost going to London Road. “We've had a couple of good recent references on that, but that doesn't count for anything on Saturday at this stage of the season,” he said. “You've seen it with the Port Vale game that form isn't the most important thing and everyone is fighting for points for different reasons. Those involved at either end of the table especially, and this is one of those games. “We're fighting desperately for the points for one reason and they're fighting desperately for the points for a slightly different reason, but we both really want to get the result. “I think the form going into the game isn't the most important thing. It's turning up on the day well-prepared and going out there and delivering a performance.” On Tuesday, Port Vale gave the Blues a stern test, despite sitting in 18th and going into the game having won only twice in 18 and having parted company with manager Darrell Clarke the day before. The Valiants even took the lead and were in front for eight minutes, taking the total time Town have been behind in matches this season to only 287 minutes. “I think it was certainly one of the best atmospheres after a game,” McKenna reflected. “The spirit and the confidence are there anyway, we didn't need a boost in that way. “I think it was a really important three points for us first and foremost, and we need the points at the moment, so it's a really important three points. “But also it's important to win games in different ways, to overcome adversity and we're probably going to need that in the next four games. “I think hopefully one benefit of that is that if we get to the end of the game on Saturday or in the games after that and it's tight and we need a goal, we have that good recent memory of scoring a late winner. “And also not just scoring but the way that we built the pressure in the second half, the way that we sustained the pressure, the way we barraged their penalty box in the end against a really packed defence. “I know the goal came from a penalty, but it came from really, really sustained pressure around their goalmouth and that's what you need to do late in the game if you're looking for that late winner. “So I think it gives us confidence. We've already shown that we can see games out well in recent months. We haven't had too many chances to come from behind in games because we haven't been behind very much all season. So we showed that we can come from behind. “But then also to show that sitting on a draw in 80 minutes, we can build the pressure to get a late winner and hopefully, that will give us a boost if we encounter that scenario in the next four games.”



Photo: Matchday Images



