U21s Host Coventry, U18s Away at Burnley

Friday, 21st Apr 2023 09:57

Town’s U21s host Coventry City at Playford Road this afternoon (KO 1pm), while the U18s visit Burnley’s Barnfield Training Centre on Saturday morning (KO 11am).

John McGreal and David Wright’s U21s will be looking to build on Tuesday’s 4-1 win at Peterborough, although may not have quite the number of senior players involved, Richard Keogh, Panutche Camara, Cameron Humphreys, Kane Vincent-Young and Joel Coleman having started that game.

The U21s are eighth in Professional Development League Two South with Burnley sixth in the League Two North.

Town’s U18s, who were beaten 1-0 by Coventry at Playford Road last Saturday, are currently bottom of their version of PDL2 South.









Photo: Blair Ferguson