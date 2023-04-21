Youngster Logan Joins Tottenham

Friday, 21st Apr 2023 10:50

TWTD understands Town youngster Calum Logan has joined Tottenham Hotspur.

As previously reported, the 16-year-old defender was targeted by Spurs last summer but opted to remain with the Blues.

However, with the England U17 international’s scholarship due to start this summer, the Premier League side renewed their interest and we understand Logan has now moved to the North Londoners.

As in previous similar situations, the Blues are likely to have received an initial six-figure sum with further payments due later on as the centre-half’s career progresses.

Logan was a member of the Town U18s team which reached the quarter-finals of the FA Youth Cup this season, but was sent off in the Blues’ 4-2 exit to West Ham at Portman Road.





Photo: Matchday Images