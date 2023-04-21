Town Unhappy With Fixture Clash as Tractor Girls' Date With Oxford Confirmed

Friday, 21st Apr 2023 11:15 Ipswich Town Women’s postponed FA Women’s National League Southern Premier Division game against Oxford United at the AGL Arena has been confirmed for Sunday 7th May with a 2pm kick-off, despite a clash with the men’s team’s final League One match of the season at Fleetwood, which kicks-off at midday. The Tractor Girls' fixture, which could settle the title winners, was scheduled to be played on April 2nd but was postponed due to waterlogged areas of the AGL Arena pitch. Last week, Oxford prematurely announced that the game would be played on Sunday 7th May, extending the season into an additional week, however, the Blues had not at that point agreed to the date and were keen to avoid a clash with both the men’s and women’s teams potentially winning silverware on the same day and fans unable to attend both games. A statement from Town reads: “The club can confirm that the previously postponed home fixture against Oxford United has been rearranged for Sunday 7th May at 2pm following a decision from the FA.



“The club had been in regular dialogue with both the FA Women's National League and Oxford United over the past week or so regarding alternative fixture dates in order to avoid a clash with the final day of the Sky Bet League One season.



“Multiple options, dates, times and other factors were discussed, but unfortunately no agreement could be made.



“The club would like to reassure supporters that every concerted effort was made and every avenue was explored before having no choice but to agree to the date in question.” Oxford are currently top of the division by a point from Watford in second and Town third by a point, the U’s having a game in hand on their two rivals for the title. Watford host Oxford at Vicarage Road on Thursday 27th April in a game which the Blues hope will end in a a draw. Town are in action on Sunday 30th April when they host Cheltenham Town at the AGL Arena in Felixstowe.

Ross Halls



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Lord_Mac added 11:31 - Apr 21

Can we not host the fixture at Portman Road? Then if there's a big screen for the Fleetwood game, people would be ready to watch the real game immediately afterwards. 0

Stourbridgeblue added 11:44 - Apr 21

Wonder if Felixstowe have the infrastructure to do a beam back at the AGL? 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments