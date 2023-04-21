Town Unhappy With Fixture Clash as Tractor Girls' Date With Oxford Confirmed
Friday, 21st Apr 2023 11:15
Ipswich Town Women’s postponed FA Women’s National League Southern Premier Division game against Oxford United at the AGL Arena has been confirmed for Sunday 7th May with a 2pm kick-off, despite a clash with the men’s team’s final League One match of the season at Fleetwood, which kicks-off at midday.
The Tractor Girls' fixture, which could settle the title winners, was scheduled to be played on April 2nd but was postponed due to waterlogged areas of the AGL Arena pitch.
Last week, Oxford prematurely announced that the game would be played on Sunday 7th May, extending the season into an additional week, however, the Blues had not at that point agreed to the date and were keen to avoid a clash with both the men’s and women’s teams potentially winning silverware on the same day and fans unable to attend both games.
A statement from Town reads: “The club can confirm that the previously postponed home fixture against Oxford United has been rearranged for Sunday 7th May at 2pm following a decision from the FA.
Oxford are currently top of the division by a point from Watford in second and Town third by a point, the U’s having a game in hand on their two rivals for the title.
Watford host Oxford at Vicarage Road on Thursday 27th April in a game which the Blues hope will end in a a draw.
Town are in action on Sunday 30th April when they host Cheltenham Town at the AGL Arena in Felixstowe.
Ross Halls
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 292 bloggers
Brilliant Broadhead, Clinical Chaplin! by Davlan
It's fair to say we are one step closer to our Championship comeback.
Fine Margins and Five Matters by DanLyles
Whether Ipswich appeared destined for the play-offs in February or are on course for automatic promotion in April, Kieran McKenna's persona has remained remarkably calm.
Lack of Desire and Passion and Midfield Issues Continue. by Davlan
I haven’t written a blog for a while. To be honest, I thought some kind of downfall was coming.
We Need to Remain Calm, a Crossroads is Ahead by oldbarrackdan
For the first time in a generation as Town fans we face a crossroads, only this time it’s different to those that have come before.
Did Town Miss An Open Goal? by Pessimistic
There is nothing more exciting than getting new players into the club, and if they are strikers, then it is even more exhilarating! Manager Kieran McKenna delivered but did he get the right ones? Let us first take a look at their CVs.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]