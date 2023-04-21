Clarke Offers to Buy New North Stand Drum

Friday, 21st Apr 2023 11:21

Town defender Harry Clarke has offered to buy a new drum for Sir Bobby Robson North Stand drummer Nathan Parris, meaning the sticksman now has two to his name.

After damaging his drum during Tuesday’s dramatic 2-1 home victory over Port Vale, Parris put out an appeal for a replacement on Twitter.

While fans offered their help, the club stepped in and bought a new one, while Clarke, who returned to his boyhood club from Arsenal in January, sent Parris a message offering to buy one himself.

Parris, who is also the vice-chairman of the ITFC Supporters Club thanked both Town and Clarke, who has quickly become a fans' favourite with his post-victory fist-pumps now a familar feature of Blues matches.

Clarke has also donated three tickets to Tuesday's game at Barnsley to the Ipswich Town Foundation with the winner picked at midday today.

A club spokesman told TWTD: “It was the right thing to do for the club to purchase Nathan a new drum.

“Furthermore, it was heartwarming to see Harry Clarke offer to purchase a second drum for Nathan.

“This act of kindness and generosity underscores the strong sense of community and camaraderie that exists within the club.

“As the club prepares for our upcoming match against Peterborough, we are excited to see nearly 4,000 fans make the journey to support the team.

“This level of enthusiasm and dedication from the fans is a testament to the strong bond between the club and its supporters.”

Thank you to everyone who got in touch and was willing to help. 🙌🏻💙 — Nathan (@nathanitfc17) April 20, 2023

Can’t thank @HarryyClarke6 enough, as well as Marcus Nash at ITFC. Got one drum on the way, and another about to be purchased. I love our club and our fans. Bring on Saturday. Sing ya hearts out! UPPA TOWENNNN! 💪🏻💙🥁 #ITFC pic.twitter.com/tVLHz98JEU — Nathan (@nathanitfc17) April 20, 2023

"The feel good factor is back" 🟦⬜️

Ipswich Town drummer speaks about the atmosphere at Portman Road.https://t.co/Xf3S4pkA2f pic.twitter.com/mGgoWgFQFT — BBC Radio Suffolk (@BBCSuffolk) April 17, 2023

🎟️ Town defender Harry Clarke has donated three tickets to Tuesday's game at Barnsley for the Foundation to give away to one lucky winner.



For your chance to win, like, retweet and reply to this tweet by 12pm tomorrow - good luck!🤞@HarryyClarke6 | #itfc pic.twitter.com/sCkC1LjGBB — Ipswich Town Foundation (@ITFCFoundation) April 20, 2023





Photo: Matchday Images

itfctim added 11:26 - Apr 21

Brilliant Nath!!! 0

dirtydingusmagee added 11:31 - Apr 21

top man ,

0

BlueandTruesince82 added 11:32 - Apr 21

What a good group of players we have in the place now. As strong a connection as I've known 1

Bobbiesboys added 11:35 - Apr 21

This just proves how fantastic our club has become over just a short period. We must now be the envy of all other EFL clubs and supporters. 0

OldFart71 added 11:40 - Apr 21

I fancy he's just trying to drum up support. 1