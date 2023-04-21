Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Clarke Offers to Buy New North Stand Drum
Friday, 21st Apr 2023 11:21

Town defender Harry Clarke has offered to buy a new drum for Sir Bobby Robson North Stand drummer Nathan Parris, meaning the sticksman now has two to his name.

After damaging his drum during Tuesday’s dramatic 2-1 home victory over Port Vale, Parris put out an appeal for a replacement on Twitter.

While fans offered their help, the club stepped in and bought a new one, while Clarke, who returned to his boyhood club from Arsenal in January, sent Parris a message offering to buy one himself.

Parris, who is also the vice-chairman of the ITFC Supporters Club thanked both Town and Clarke, who has quickly become a fans' favourite with his post-victory fist-pumps now a familar feature of Blues matches.

Clarke has also donated three tickets to Tuesday's game at Barnsley to the Ipswich Town Foundation with the winner picked at midday today.

A club spokesman told TWTD: “It was the right thing to do for the club to purchase Nathan a new drum.

“Furthermore, it was heartwarming to see Harry Clarke offer to purchase a second drum for Nathan.

“This act of kindness and generosity underscores the strong sense of community and camaraderie that exists within the club.

“As the club prepares for our upcoming match against Peterborough, we are excited to see nearly 4,000 fans make the journey to support the team.

“This level of enthusiasm and dedication from the fans is a testament to the strong bond between the club and its supporters.”


Photo: Matchday Images



itfctim added 11:26 - Apr 21
Brilliant Nath!!!
0

dirtydingusmagee added 11:31 - Apr 21
top man ,
0

BlueandTruesince82 added 11:32 - Apr 21
What a good group of players we have in the place now. As strong a connection as I've known
1

Bobbiesboys added 11:35 - Apr 21
This just proves how fantastic our club has become over just a short period. We must now be the envy of all other EFL clubs and supporters.
0

OldFart71 added 11:40 - Apr 21
I fancy he's just trying to drum up support.
1

Colin_Viljoen added 12:10 - Apr 21
He came out in symphoney
1


