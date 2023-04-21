James Scowcroft and Craig Whymark on Life's a Pitch

Friday, 21st Apr 2023 16:48 Blues legend James Scowcroft and Craig Whymark, the son of 1970s striker Trevor Whymark, are guests on Life’s a Pitch, which is live on BBC Radio Suffolk over Saturday lunchtime (12-2pm). Connor Bennett is hosting the show for the rest of the season and will be joined by legend-in-residence Terry Butcher, while Tractor Boy and TWTD’s Phil Ham will be at London Road ahead of the game against Peterborough United. Scowcroft was the Player of the Year in 1999/00 when Town last won promotion, to the Premier League via the play-offs, and regularly catches the current Blues in action, while also working in recruitment for Crystal Palace. As reported earlier in the week, Craig Whymark (pictured below left with Trevor and his brother) is raising funds for the Alzheimer's Society, his father having been diagnosed with the degenerative brain disease in 2019. He speaks in depth about Trevor, the impact of the disease on the 72-year-old one-time England striker and his family, and his fundraising campaign. What are your memories of Trevor Whymark? Can the current Blues win a promotion for the first since Scowcroft’s time at Town? Will Town beat Posh? Send your thoughts on those questions or anything else via Connor’s Twitter, BBC Radio Suffolk’s Twitter or during the show by phone on 0800 141 2121 or text to 81333 starting your message with SFK. The show can be heard on 95.5FM, 95.9FM, 103.9FM and 104.6FM, and on DAB, or online via a widget on this page by clicking here.

Photos: Action Images/Craig Whymark



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments