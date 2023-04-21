U21s Draw With Coventry

Friday, 21st Apr 2023 17:31

Town’s U21s drew 3-3 with Coventry City at Playford Road earlier this afternoon.

Osman Foyo (pictured) netted twice for the Blues and Harley Curtis once, the visitors having been in front three times via Harrison Nee, Justin Obikwu and Bradley Stretton.

Town included trialist Sal Marino in their starting XI, an 18-year-old centre-half who is currently with QPR.

Given 10 minutes off the bench at the end was another trialist, striker Chuks Uzor-Greey, who is with the London-based Kinetic Academy while playing for Corinthian Casuals, having previously been with the youth set-ups at Sutton United and Gillingham.

Meanwhile, academy youngster Oliver Oldfield has been named in the Wales U15s squad for the Vlatko Markovic Tournament in Croatia next month.

U21s: Williamson, Lavin, Haddoch, Marino, H Barbrook, Carr, Nwabueze, F Barbrook (c), Curtis, Foyo, Ayinde. Subs: Cullum, Ayoola, Taylor, O'Neill, Uzor-Greey.





Photo: Matchday Images