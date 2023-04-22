Hirst Replaces Ladapo For Blues at Peterborough

Saturday, 22nd Apr 2023 14:18 Town make one change for this afternoon’s game at Peterborough United with George Hirst replacing Freddie Ladapo up front. Otherwise, the Blues field the same team that beat Port Vale 2-1 at Portman Road on Tuesday. Peterborough include former Blues loanee Will Norris in goal, while Joe Ward, who was expected to be out for the season, and Dan Butler come into the team for Nathan Thompson, who is injured, and Kwame Poku. Posh look set to switch from their usual 4-2-1-3 to a back three and a front two of Ephron Mason Clark and skipper Jonson Clarke Harris. Town: Walton, Clarke, Burgess, Woolfenden, Burns, Morsy (c), Luongo, Davis, Chaplin, Broadhead, Hirst. Subs: Hladky, Donacien, Ball, Edwards, Harness, Jackson, Ladapo. Peterborough: Norris, Butler, Edwards, Kent, Taylor, Clarke-Harris (c), Mason-Clark, Ogbeta, Norburn, Kyprianou, Ward. Subs: Blackmore, Watts, Knight, Poku, Burrows, Thompson, Tshimanga. Referee: Gavin Ward (Surrey).

Photo: Matchday Images



joyousblue added 14:27 - Apr 22

This clicks so much better with hirst , and lladpo coming on , atmostmphete hete is amazing COME ON 1

Linkboy13 added 14:34 - Apr 22

No surprise this team change Freddie looks very effective when coming off the bench , when the intensity of the game has dropped. A championship quality striker will be at the top of McKenna's list next season with rumours rife that Adam Armstrong is being targeted. 0

