Town Praise For Posh For Dealing With Spitting Supporter
Saturday, 22nd Apr 2023 18:41
Town have praised Peterborough United and police for the way they dealt with the fan who spat at Wes Burns while the Blues’ wideman was celebrating Town’s first goal in their 3-0 win at the Weston Homes Stadium.
Burns celebrated in front of the home support, who earlier had berated him while he was on the ground having taken a knock, and one fan ran down the terrace to the front and was caught on camera spitting at the Wales international.
The supporter was arrested before half-time with Peterborough releasing a statement via social media.
Following the game, a Town spokesman praised the way Posh handled the situation: “Peterborough couldn’t have dealt with the matter any better, they dealt with it swiftly, promptly and that’s the end of the matter in terms of the club.
“Obviously we don’t think it’s acceptable that supporters want to spit or get involved with players but we can’t thank Peterborough and the authorities more for how well they dealt with it, and that should be the end of the matter.”
Photo: Matchday Images
