Duo in League One Team of the Season
Sunday, 23rd Apr 2023 21:36
Town duo Leif Davis and Conor Chaplin have been named in the League One Team of the Season at this evening’s EFL Awards at the Grosvenor House Hotel in Park Lane, while on-loan midfielder Idris EL Mizouni is included in the League Two XI.
Davis, who joined the Blues for £1 million from Leeds in the summer, was delighted with the honour, particularly alongside a teammate.
“A very proud moment,” he told iFollow Ipswich. “I’m absolutely that I’ve been recognised in the league.
“This man’s in it as well, he’s been absolutely incredible this season, but I think it could have been the full team that could have been nominated for it.
“Everyone’s been absolutely outstanding this season. I’m just delighted to get the award.”
Town's 26-goal top scorer Chaplin added: “It’s nice recognition. Being there with a teammate is obviously is a lot nicer. I think there definitely could have been more for sure.
“Not just in our team, but in the league, there are a lot of good players who didn’t get in it.
“Very pleased, but we’re looking forward to the next game now. The focus is on the game, it’s nice while it lasts but we’re looking at the games.”
Also included the League One divisional select side was one-time Blues reserves midfielder Conor Hourihane, who is currently with Derby County.
Midfielder El Mizouni has enjoyed a hugely successful season with Leyton Orient, who confirmed their title win yesterday.
“I’m very proud to be named in that team with a few other [Orient] players,” the Tunisia international said.
“Obviously I couldn’t do it without the team and staff. Very proud for me, I’ve made my family proud so I’m very happy.
“It’s been a great few weeks, got promoted last week and then this Saturday became champions, so it’s been a good few weeks.
“[The loan spell has] been unbelievable. I’ve played a part in a promotion team, played a lot of games and I think that was what I needed.”
Looking ahead to the future, the 22-year-old added: “First of all finish the season strong and then come back in pre-season, be strong and see what happens next year.”
Meanwhile, Town boss Kieran McKenna missed out on being named the League One Manager of the Year to Plymouth's Steven Schumacher. McKenna was nominated alongside Schumacher and Sheffield Wednesday's Darren Moore.
Blues midfielder Cameron Humphreys missed out on the League One Young Player of the Year award having been one of the three nominees with Plymouth’s on-loan Norwich full-back Bali Mumba picking up the gong.
Centre-half George Edmundson was in the running for the EFL Player in the Community Award having won the divisional award but Omar Beckles of Leyton Orient was named the overall winner.
The full list of winners can be found on the EFL website here.
Photo: Matchday Images
