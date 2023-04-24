EFL Confirm Play-Off Semi-Final Dates

Monday, 24th Apr 2023 10:10 The EFL have confirmed this season’s play-off semi-final schedule, dates Town fans will be hoping they won’t need to keep clear in their diaries. The first legs will take place on Friday 12th May at 8pm (sixth v third) and Saturday 13th May at 3pm (fifth v fourth). The second legs are both set for Saturday 20th May, the first at 12.30pm (third v sixth) and the second at 3pm (fourth v fifth). Earlier in the season, the final at Wembley was confirmed for Monday 29th May at 3pm. Full dates can be found on the EFL website. Town currently sit second in the League One table, needing five points from their remaining three games to confirm automatic promotion.

Photo: Action Images



WeWereZombies added 10:20 - Apr 24

Useful, but as Phil says hopefully not of any great import for Town. 0

MickMillsTash added 10:22 - Apr 24

should have been announced 4 months ago.



Not sure about anyone else but I can't do any work and just keep on singing NA-THAN BROAD-HEAD 0

BaddowBlue1 added 10:36 - Apr 24

As Phil says hopefully we wont need it but 29th May back in 2000 was a lucky day for us! 0

