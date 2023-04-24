EFL Confirm Play-Off Semi-Final Dates
Monday, 24th Apr 2023 10:10
The EFL have confirmed this season’s play-off semi-final schedule, dates Town fans will be hoping they won’t need to keep clear in their diaries.
The first legs will take place on Friday 12th May at 8pm (sixth v third) and Saturday 13th May at 3pm (fifth v fourth).
The second legs are both set for Saturday 20th May, the first at 12.30pm (third v sixth) and the second at 3pm (fourth v fifth).
Earlier in the season, the final at Wembley was confirmed for Monday 29th May at 3pm. Full dates can be found on the EFL website.
Town currently sit second in the League One table, needing five points from their remaining three games to confirm automatic promotion.
Photo: Action Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 292 bloggers
Brilliant Broadhead, Clinical Chaplin! by Davlan
It's fair to say we are one step closer to our Championship comeback.
Fine Margins and Five Matters by DanLyles
Whether Ipswich appeared destined for the play-offs in February or are on course for automatic promotion in April, Kieran McKenna's persona has remained remarkably calm.
Lack of Desire and Passion and Midfield Issues Continue. by Davlan
I haven’t written a blog for a while. To be honest, I thought some kind of downfall was coming.
We Need to Remain Calm, a Crossroads is Ahead by oldbarrackdan
For the first time in a generation as Town fans we face a crossroads, only this time it’s different to those that have come before.
Did Town Miss An Open Goal? by Pessimistic
There is nothing more exciting than getting new players into the club, and if they are strikers, then it is even more exhilarating! Manager Kieran McKenna delivered but did he get the right ones? Let us first take a look at their CVs.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]