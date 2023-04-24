Police Confirm Fan Charged After Spitting Incident

Monday, 24th Apr 2023 10:27

Cambridgeshire Police have charged a 46-year-old man following the spitting incident while Wes Burns was celebrating the Blues' first goal in the 3-0 win at Peterborough United on Saturday.

The alleged perpetrator was arrested before the end of the first half and statement from the force released this morning reads: “We have since charged a 46-year-old man with a section five public order offence. He will appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on May 12th.”

Peterborough condemned the incident in a statement released during the match: “The football club can confirm that a gentleman was arrested by police following an incident after the first goal scored by Ipswich Town this afternoon.

“There is no place in the game for incidents like that. The club would like to thank the police for swiftly dealing with it.”

Town praised Posh and the police for dealing with the matter quickly: “Peterborough couldn’t have dealt with the matter any better, they dealt with it swiftly, promptly and that’s the end of the matter in terms of the club.

“Obviously we don’t think it’s acceptable that supporters want to spit or get involved with players but we can’t thank Peterborough and the authorities more for how well they dealt with it, and that should be the end of the matter.”





Photo: Matchday Images