Fleetwood Tickets Sell Out

Monday, 24th Apr 2023 10:32

Town have sold out their entire allocation of 1,115 tickets for the final day of the season match at Fleetwood on Sunday 7th May (KO midday).

Tickets for the trip to the Highbury Stadium went on sale via a strict priority system on Thursday.

That means all three of the Blues’ remaining fixtures are sell-outs for Town supporters, Tuesday’s game at Barnsley, where Kieran McKenna’s side will be backed by around 5,000 fans, and next Saturday’s final home game of the season against Exeter at Portman Road.

The Blues need five points from those games to guarantee automatic promotion back to the Championship, perhaps fewer depending on results elsewhere.





Photo: Pagepix