U18s Beaten at Burnley

Monday, 24th Apr 2023 14:12

Town’s U18s were beaten 4-1 by Burnley at the Clarets’ training ground on Saturday morning.

Rohan Vaughan gave the home side the lead in the sixth minute, then Wiktor Gromek added two more on the half-hour and a minute before the break to make the scoreline 3-0 at half-time.

Two minutes after the restart, Dylan Sime’s own goal reduced Town’s deficit to two goals but a minute from time Lucas Wane completed the scoring.

Midfielder Emmanuel Okunowo made his return after 11 months out with injury.

The U18s, who featured a number of trialists against the Lancastrians, remain bottom of Professional Development League Two South but having played fewer games than the sides directly above them.

Finally back playing after 11 months out. Thank you to all the staff who’ve helped. Time to push on. #ITFC pic.twitter.com/kHAGyb13tU — Emmanuel Okunowo (@EmmanuelOkunowo) April 24, 2023

U18s: Trialist, Heard, Graham, Curtis, Ayoola, Moodie (c), Trialist, Okunowo, Trialist, Boswell, Adebayo. Subs: Chenery, Trialist, O’Neill, Mauge, Iorpenda.





Photo: Matchday Images