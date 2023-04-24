U18s Beaten at Burnley
Monday, 24th Apr 2023 14:12
Town’s U18s were beaten 4-1 by Burnley at the Clarets’ training ground on Saturday morning.
Rohan Vaughan gave the home side the lead in the sixth minute, then Wiktor Gromek added two more on the half-hour and a minute before the break to make the scoreline 3-0 at half-time.
Two minutes after the restart, Dylan Sime’s own goal reduced Town’s deficit to two goals but a minute from time Lucas Wane completed the scoring.
Midfielder Emmanuel Okunowo made his return after 11 months out with injury.
The U18s, who featured a number of trialists against the Lancastrians, remain bottom of Professional Development League Two South but having played fewer games than the sides directly above them.
U18s: Trialist, Heard, Graham, Curtis, Ayoola, Moodie (c), Trialist, Okunowo, Trialist, Boswell, Adebayo. Subs: Chenery, Trialist, O’Neill, Mauge, Iorpenda.
Photo: Matchday Images
|
