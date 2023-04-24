Chaplin and Davis in Team of the Week

Monday, 24th Apr 2023 15:58

Blues duo Conor Chaplin and Leif Davis have added places in the EFL League One Team of the Week to their selections in the Team of the Season at last night's EFL Awards.

Chaplin netted his 26th goal of the season as the Blues defeated Peterborough 3-0 at the Weston Homes Stadium, while Davis was once again one of Town's key performers.





