Ball: I'm Dreaming of Playing For Barcelona!

Monday, 24th Apr 2023 17:10 Town midfielder or defender Dom Ball has revealed he is one of several Town players who are combining their promotion challenge with learning a new language, in his case Spanish. “I’m dreaming of playing for Barcelona in La Liga,” laughed Ball, before admitting: “No, to be honest I’ve always loved Spanish and going to Spain. I just think it’s a great language and I thought it would be amazing to have a second language.” Ball admitted that a teammate, striker Gassan Ahadme, who was born and raised in Spain, had played a big part in the process – until January, when he returned to former club Burton Albion on a half-season loan. He continued: “At the start of the season we had Gassan. He was at the club and the pair of us were regularly going along to the gym and we’d sit in the sauna for 10 or 15 minutes with him teaching me Spanish. “I’ve missed him but a few of the other lads are learning languages as well and Perty [Martyn Pert], our coach, can also speak Spanish, so I sometimes speak to him.” Ball, who obtained a business studies degree from the Open University in 2021 after six years of part-time studies, is also toying with the idea of writing a second book, a follow-up to From Winning Teams to Broken Dreams, which focused on the academy system in England and was published a year ago, with all proceeds going to charity. He said: “I wrote the book in stages and overall, it was probably about five years altogether before it was published. “It changed so many times in that period. It started off, probably like a journal or a diary, and then it got me thinking that I should turn it into a book. It evolved over time and then eventually, with the help of an editor, I was able to get it published.

“Potentially, I think I’ve got another one in me, maybe on the second part of my career. I’ve had some great feedback from people who have read the book, including messages from players at other clubs that I’ve played against over the years, asking for my advice. “I’ve even spoken to some parents of youngsters who have the potential to have a career in the game. “That was the aim of the book, to raise money for Sarcoma UK – the bone and soft tissue cancer charity – and to also advise and help parents and young players through football. “I know it has helped a lot of people and here at Ipswich I have signed a lot of copies of the book. Coming to a big club like Ipswich has given me some incredible support for which I will always be grateful.” Asked if he had always been a keen reader, Ball responded: “I go through different stages. Sometimes I’ll be reading religiously every night and again in the morning. It just depends what I’m doing. “For example, because I’m currently learning Spanish, a lot of my focus is on that and I’m also reading Spanish, for obvious reasons, rather than reading anything else.” But Ball’s main focus, of course, is on football and in particular Town’s attempt to win promotion, the next stage of which takes manager Kieran McKenna and his players to Barnsley tomorrow in search of another win to take a giant step closer to achieving what has always been their main goal this season. He appeared as a late substitute in the 3-0 weekend win at Peterborough, which leaves the Blues needing five points from the nine available in the last three games of the season, and admitted: “That was a big one on Saturday. We sort of looked at it, Peterborough and then Barnsley, and we realised they were both going to be massive for us in terms of getting automatic promotion. “We put in a great performance at Peterborough. It was brilliant how we were so controlled in such a high-pressure game, although we have been like that in so many games this season so it wasn’t exactly a surprise. It’s another big one at Barnsley tomorrow and hopefully it’s going to be another three points.” Town fans departing London Road after Saturday’s game were singing Ball’s name and he laughed: “It would be great to hear that inside the stadium. I’ve had a few during my career and it’s nice to get recognition from the fans. They have been amazing in my time here and I thought they were incredible at Peterborough on Saturday. “Even during the warm-up, they were chanting and we’re going to need all that for the next three games.” Asked how quickly the after-match celebrations at Peterborough subsided, and the forthcoming fixture at Barnsley became the main talking point, he replied: “It’s interesting, because over the last few games the most exciting reaction from the supporters was probably after the win over Port Vale. “It was a bit of a challenge going behind to them but we got level and then Broady [Nathan Broadhead] scored again from the penalty. After that the scenes were amazing. We were so buzzing by that. “Peterborough the other day, we go there and do our job and we enjoy it in the changing room. But almost straight away it’s about Barnsley and since then that’s all we’ve been thinking about.” Addressing the situation in general, Ball added: “You have moments like this in your career and you have to enjoy it, every single day of it. It was brilliant on Saturday and I hope it’s the same at Barnsley tomorrow night. “Hopefully, there will be the big highlight soon and that’s something that none of us would ever forget.” Finally, Ball added his congratulations to colleagues Leif Davis and Conor Chaplin after they were selected for the EFL League One Team of the Season, collecting their awards at last night’s event at the Grosvenor Hotel in London’s Park Lane. “It’s absolutely brilliant for them and the club, and I think we might have possibly had a few more in there,” said Ball. “Both Leif and Chappers deserve it because they have played consistently well, brilliantly in fact, throughout the season. They have both been amazing for us.”

Photo: Matchday Images



Steve_ITFC_Sweden added 17:41 - Apr 24

The support at Peterboro was amazing. Good to see so many younger fans getting behind the Towen. I expect the players are learning some foreign languages for when we get into Europe. Vamos Blues! 0

