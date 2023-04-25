Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Town Unchanged at Barnsley
Tuesday, 25th Apr 2023 19:41

Town have named an unchanged side for this evening’s game at Barnsley.

Former Blues striker James Norwood starts for the Tykes, who still have a faint hope of an automatic promotion spot, alongside one-time loanee Luke Thomas, while ex-Town full-back Barry Cotter is on the bench.

Barnsley: Isted, Williams, Russell, Kitching, Andersen (c), Cadden, Kane, Norwood, B Thomas, Phillips, Cole. Subs: Collins, Benson, L Thomas, Cotter, Larkeche, Tedic, Watters.

Town: Walton, Clarke, Woolfenden, Burgess, Burns, Morsy (c), Luongo, Davis, Chaplin, Broadhead, Hirst. Subs: Hladky, Leigh, Ball, Edwards, Harness, Jackson, Ladapo. Referee: Ben Toner (Lancashire).


Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.


You need to login in order to post your comments

Ipswich Town Polls

About Us Contact Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Cookies Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2023