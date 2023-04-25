Town Unchanged at Barnsley

Tuesday, 25th Apr 2023 19:41 Town have named an unchanged side for this evening’s game at Barnsley. Former Blues striker James Norwood starts for the Tykes, who still have a faint hope of an automatic promotion spot, alongside one-time loanee Luke Thomas, while ex-Town full-back Barry Cotter is on the bench. Barnsley: Isted, Williams, Russell, Kitching, Andersen (c), Cadden, Kane, Norwood, B Thomas, Phillips, Cole. Subs: Collins, Benson, L Thomas, Cotter, Larkeche, Tedic, Watters. Town: Walton, Clarke, Woolfenden, Burgess, Burns, Morsy (c), Luongo, Davis, Chaplin, Broadhead, Hirst. Subs: Hladky, Leigh, Ball, Edwards, Harness, Jackson, Ladapo. Referee: Ben Toner (Lancashire).

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments