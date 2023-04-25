Barnsley 0-3 Ipswich Town - Match Report

Tuesday, 25th Apr 2023 21:52 Town moved two points away from confirming their return to the Championship after a brilliant 3-0 victory over Barnsley at Oakwell. Nathan Broadhead flicked a header just inside the post from a corner in the final scheduled minute of the first half before George Hirst smashed in a superb second in injury time, then in the second period, after Broadhead had seen a penalty saved, Conor Chaplin made it 3-0 with his 27th goal of the season to send the 5,000 travelling Town supporters home dreaming of a party at Portman Road on Saturday. Town, with 5,000 fans backing them behind the goal they defended in the first half named the same side which beat Peterborough 3-0 at London Road on Saturday. Former Blues striker James Norwood started for the Tykes, who still have a faint hope of an automatic promotion spot, while ex-Town full-back Barry Cotter and one-time loanee Luke Thomas were on the bench. Town started on the front foot, Broadhead cutting an early ball across from the left. But it was the Tykes who hit the first shot of the game, Nicky Cadden’s cross from the left reaching Jordan Williams out wide on the right but his shot flew into the Town fans, much to their delight. Hirst was shown the first yellow card of the match in the ninth minute for tripping Williams as the home side looked to break following a Town attack, which seemed more than a little harsh, particularly as a Norwood challenge on Leif Davis moments early hadn’t been similarly punished. The game had started in a frantic cup-tie-like manner but with the Blues looking the more dangerous. And in the 11th minute, they went very close to going in front. A Broadhead cross from the right was half-cleared to Davis on the left and the full-back played it inside to Massimo Luongo, who curled a shot beyond Tykes keeper Harry Isted but off the bar. The South Yorkshiremen subsequently had a spell in charge and on 16 Norwood hit a low shot from outside the box which was easy for Town keeper Christian Walton. Five minutes later, the ex-Blues striker sent a dangerous ball over from the left but beyond striker partner Devante Cole. On 24, a corner from the right was headed out by skipper Sam Morsy to Adam Phillips, whose shot took a deflection but still looped comfortably through to Walton. Moments later, Jon Russell became the first Barnsley player to get his name in the book for a foul on Morsy as Town broke. Town had been more frantic than composed in their approach, looking to get the ball forward quickly with Barnsley having more possession. But in the 33rd minute, the Blues again went close to going in front via the best chance up to that point. Chaplin flicked inside to Broadhead on halfway on the right and the Wales international brilliantly threaded in Hirst but the on-loan Leicester striker screwed his shot across the face, the ball curling away and out for a throw. Town were starting to control the game and play their flowing football and in the final minute of the half won their first corner. And from the flag-kick, they went in front. Davis hit a powerful ball to the near post and Broadhead flicked a header in between keeper Isted and his post.

It wasn’t initially clear that the ball had gone in rather than nestling in the side-netting but once the players began celebrating Broadhead’s seventh goal for the club, a huge roar erupted from behind the goal at the other end. The Oakwell PA announced two minutes of injury time and within a minute, the Blues made it 2-0. Hirst battled with home skipper Mads Andersen over a long ball a third of the way inside the Barnsley half on the left, then took the ball towards the Barnsley penalty area under pressure from three players. The former Sheffield Wednesday youngster appeared to deliberately allow the ball to drift behind him to create space before lashing a superb strike into the top corner of the net to send the fans at the opposite end wild once again. It was Hirst’s sixth goal for the club and another in a vital away game. Norwood headed a free-kick wide at the near post for the shell-shocked Tykes before referee Ben Toner’s whistle signalled another big roar from the 5,000 fans - in addition to 9,500 watching on iFollow and chants that ‘The Town are going up’. And sing they might, the Blues having gone a long way towards picking up the five points they need to secure an automatic promotion place. The half had started in a cup-tie like manner with the game not always suiting the Blues’ usual approach. However, while Barnsley had had spells on the ball, Town had got on top by the end of the half and had come close twice before their late-half double, while Walton hadn’t been forced into a serious stop. The Tykes were first to threaten after the restart, Norwood making the most of a Luke Woolfenden error on the Town right before bringing the ball into the box and cutting across. Walton dived to palm it away and the loose ball was cleared. Hirst provoked boos from the home support in the 51st minute when he clashed with Bobby Thomas, the Barnsley defender indicating that it wasn’t the first time the striker had fouled him since his early booking, but referee Toner took no further action. And three minutes later, the Blues were awarded a penalty. Burns brought the ball into the area on the left and had burst between two defenders before being upended. Toner pointed straight to the spot. Broadhead took the kick in front of the Town support and smashed it down the middle and Isted saved. The penalty miss triggered the first real noise from the home fans all night but the Town support quickly got behind their side, reminding the Tykes fans that the Blues were still 2-0 in front. As they did so, the Blues carved out further opportunities, Harry Clarke smashing a powerful strike from distance against a defender, then Chaplin turning a shot from a cross from the right through to Isted. In the 58th minute, Barnsley swapped Norwood, to big cheers from the Town fans, and Russell for Slobodan Tedic and Josh Benson. Town remained in control and on 64 Davis cut the ball back from the left but behind his teammates. Barnsley broke through Cole, who eventually fouled Woolfenden having lost possession and was cautioned. While Town prepared to restart, a plastic bottle was thrown onto the pitch, a matter the PA later said had been referred to the police. On 69, the Tykes introduced ex-Town loanee Luke Thomas for Phillips. The Blues suffered their first worrying moment of the half in the 73rd minute, Tedic heading Williams’s cross from the right wide after Walton had failed to deal with a ball played across from the left. The Town players complained that Williams had been offside when he had received the ball from Luke Thomas and certainly appeared to have a case. With 14 minutes remaining and the Blues’s lead looking in little trouble, Davis, who has been suffering with one or two bumps and bruises recently, was swapped for Greg Leigh. In the 80th minute, Barnsley weren’t far away from pulling a goal back, Cole shooting over from a promising position inside the box having been found by Cadden. Morsy was subsequently booked for a foul earlier in the move, while a PA announcement issued a message regarding racist, homophobic or sexist chanting from one of the home stands. And seconds later, Town made it 3-0 to seal the three points via Chaplin’s 27th goal of the season, equalling Daryl Murphy’s total in the 2014/15 season. Clarke played a long ball from deep and Burns turned it on to Hirst, whose effort was blocked by Isted who had advanced to just inside his area. The loose ball fell to Chaplin, who looped it back over the keeper and into the net, to once again send the fans behind the goal into raptures. Chaplin celebrated by standing on top of the electronic advertising hoarding and saluting the travelling support, Broadhead joining him. Bobby Thomas headed into the side-netting from a Barnsley free-kick before Town made a quadruple change in the 85th minute, Marcus Harness, Freddie Ladapo, Kayden Jackson and Dom Ball replacing Broadhead, Hirst, Burns and Luongo. As the game moved into injury time, Walton saved a Max Watters strike, then Benson was booked for kicking the ball away after a foul had been awarded against Herbie Kane for a foul on Morsy as Town looked to break. The Blues saw out the final minutes with the support behind the goal thoroughly enjoying themselves and making themselves heard to the few Barnsley fans who remained in the ground. The final whistle signalled another huge roar with the second-placed Blues having moved within two points of promotion, the win having drawn them four points plus goal difference in front of Sheffield Wednesday in third. A win at home to Exeter on Saturday will confirm Town’s first promotion since Wembley 2000 - when coincidentally they beat Barnsley - took them into the Premier League. Despite the scoreline, Barnsley gave the Blues as difficult a game as they’ve had in some time but Town always looked the more likely winners, having had two very good chances before the two goals before the break. Broadhead’s penalty miss failed to upset Town’s rhythm and Chaplin’s goal ended the game as a contest and put one Blue boot back in the Championship. The win, the 12th in their last 13 matches, is Town’s 27th of the season, equalling the club record set in the 1953/54 Third Division South title season. It was the 19th time the Blues have scored three or more in the league this season. Town host the Grecians at Portman Road on Saturday on an afternoon which could be Town’s biggest party for 23 years. Barnsley: Isted, Williams, Russell (Benson 58), Kitching, Andersen (c), Cadden, Kane, Norwood (Tedic 58), B Thomas, Phillips (L Thomas 69), Cole. Unused: Collins, Cotter, Larkeche, Watters. Town: Walton, Clarke, Woolfenden, Burgess, Burns (Jackson 85), Morsy (c), Luongo (Ball 85), Davis (Leigh 76), Chaplin, Broadhead (Harness 85), Hirst (Ladapo 85). Unused: Hladky, Edwards. Referee: Ben Toner (Lancashire). Att: 17,080 (Town: 4,855).

Photo: Matchday Images



TractorRob added 21:53 - Apr 25

Absolutely outstanding. Well done all. What a team. Who would have thought that away games at Bolton, Derby, Peterborough, and Barnsley, four play-off contenders, would have yielded 12 points with no goals conceded. Bring on Exeter and hopefully a promotion party. 7

itfckenty added 21:57 - Apr 25

Great performance lads! Keep grounded and take it on Saturday! 5

Barty added 21:57 - Apr 25

Simply fantastic. Roll on Saturday. 4

tractordamage added 21:57 - Apr 25

Our Ipswich boys are, genuinely, the best football team in the world.



The Mckenna Miracle...



COYFB!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

4

BlueRuin69 added 21:57 - Apr 25

Incredible run! This team is amazing! Coyb! 2

chopra777 added 21:58 - Apr 25

Gladiators back on TV early. We put Barnsley to the sword. I am proud of the team. Also the fantastic 5000 away support. Walton was good. The team were MOM tonite. Saturday will be epic. 2

Miaow added 21:59 - Apr 25

Dreamland.



Just when you think one away win is good, the next one tops it, and then the next... Bolton, Derby, Peterborough and then tonight at Barnsley - ten goals scored without reply in those four huge victories over teams towards the top of the division. This run to drag ourselves back into contention for the automatic promotion places has been something else. We are so close now.



5,000 fans away to Barnsley in the third tier on a Tuesday night and 9,500+ watching on iFollow. These are special times to be an Ipswich Town fan. And a goal difference of +60! All the stats are just superb.



We really deserved that tonight. A fantastic time to score the first and then to get the second was incredible. Barnsley’s attempts to buy fouls and get at the referee weren’t enough for them to get anything and I’m just so thrilled with that win - and the clean sheet. I think we did very well after the penalty miss to control proceedings and Chaplin getting the third really was the icing on the cake.



Let’s make Saturday the best day at Portman Road in a generation.



🔵⚪️ 1

Mr_Jingles added 21:59 - Apr 25

Ave some of that! What a week it's been. I dared to believe we could get 6 points from these 2 games. Dare we dare to believe Saturday will be promotion day.

COYB 0

warktheline added 21:59 - Apr 25

Another level 👏👏👏



@blueboy, man up and apologise to McKenna and the boys! Your time is well and truly up!!! 1

62WasBest added 21:59 - Apr 25

Two more wins and that would be 100 points. That'll do nicely! 0

Nobbysnuts added 22:00 - Apr 25

Class...just pure class.....what a performance....and what stunning away support....this is a premier league team in waiting and our owners know it. Coyb 0

Saxonblue74 added 22:00 - Apr 25

An absolute masterclass, just loved watching the Tykes fans filing out with 15 mins to go! Two tricky away fixtures? 6-0! Bring on the championship, I can’t wait!!! 1

martin587 added 22:00 - Apr 25

Unbelievable.I’m shaking like a wobbly jelly.What a team we are.Our support here tonight was out of this world.Roll on Saturday A very happy drive home. 0

blue86 added 22:00 - Apr 25

Yesssss!!!! Coyb. Can't wait for Saturday, atmosphere at Portman Road will be amazing. So proud of the boys! Budgies we are coming for you! 0

Uhlenbeek added 22:01 - Apr 25

Wow! That looked never in doubt. We made one of the best teams in the league look very average (again!!). Proud to be a town supporter again tonight. Well done all those who travelled up for it. Come on you blues 0

