Barnsley 0-3 Ipswich Town - Highlights

Wednesday, 26th Apr 2023 08:32 Highlights of last night's 3-0 victory over Barnsley at Oakwell.

Photo: Matchday Images



IpswichToon added 10:05 - Apr 26

Davis' fluffed chest control meant he had to swing around the other way and hoof it... that hoof was an assist. What a game! 0

