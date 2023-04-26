Barnsley Condemn Missile Throwing Fans

Wednesday, 26th Apr 2023 12:44

Barnsley have issued a statement condemning Tykes fans who threw objects onto the pitch during their side’s 3-0 defeat to the Blues at Oakwell last night.

A plastic bottle was thrown towards Blues keeper Christian Walton during the second half in one of two incidents.

A PA announcement during the match indicated that footage had been passed on to local police.

The statement from the South Yorkshire club reads: “Barnsley Football Club is disappointed by the behaviour of certain supporters during our Sky Bet League One game with Ipswich Town.

“Missiles were thrown onto the field of play in two separate incidents in the second half by supporters in the home end.

“This behaviour is against the law, unacceptable and will not be tolerated. The club is reviewing CCTV footage – this will be shared with South Yorkshire Police - and those found responsible will be banned from Oakwell and prosecuted.

“Incidents such as these incur financial punishment for the club and could escalate to stricter measures.

“It must be stressed that these are isolated incidents and the behaviour of supporters at Oakwell on the whole is exemplary.

“As we approach important games both away and at home, show your support in a positive manner and help achieve success, together.”





Photo: Matchday Images