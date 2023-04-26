U18s Beaten at Swansea

Wednesday, 26th Apr 2023 15:24

Town’s U18s were beaten 5-3 by Swansea City at their Landore training ground on Tuesday having been reduced to 10 men in the second half.

Iwan Morgan gave the Swans a two-goal lead within the first half hour, the first a penalty, before a Blues trialist netted a goal prior to the break and two in 10 minutes after the restart to complete a hat-trick and make the score 3-2 to Town.

However, between the second and third goals, the Blues had lost a man following Seth O’Neill’s red card for a two-footed tackle and in the final 25 minutes the Swans scored three more times.

Morgan claimed his hat-trick before Thomas Searle and Dan Watts sealed the three points for the Welshmen.

U18s: Williamson, O’Neill, Haddoch, Curtis, Ayoola, Moodie, Trialist, Okunono, Trialist, Taylor (Graham 75), Boswell (Nkansa-Dwamena 75).





Photo: Matchday Images