Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
U18s Beaten at Swansea
Wednesday, 26th Apr 2023 15:24

Town’s U18s were beaten 5-3 by Swansea City at their Landore training ground on Tuesday having been reduced to 10 men in the second half.

Iwan Morgan gave the Swans a two-goal lead within the first half hour, the first a penalty, before a Blues trialist netted a goal prior to the break and two in 10 minutes after the restart to complete a hat-trick and make the score 3-2 to Town.

However, between the second and third goals, the Blues had lost a man following Seth O’Neill’s red card for a two-footed tackle and in the final 25 minutes the Swans scored three more times.

Morgan claimed his hat-trick before Thomas Searle and Dan Watts sealed the three points for the Welshmen.

U18s: Williamson, O’Neill, Haddoch, Curtis, Ayoola, Moodie, Trialist, Okunono, Trialist, Taylor (Graham 75), Boswell (Nkansa-Dwamena 75).


Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.


You need to login in order to post your comments

Ipswich Town Polls

About Us Contact Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Cookies Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2023