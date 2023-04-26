Blue Action to Stage Coach Greeting
Wednesday, 26th Apr 2023 17:48
Town independent supporters group Blue Action are calling on fellow fans to join them in welcoming the team coach as it arrives at Portman Road ahead of Saturday’s potentially promotion-winning game against Exeter City.
Following last night’s brilliant 3-0 win at Barnsley, the Blues need only two points to claim promotion back to the Championship after four seasons.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 292 bloggers
Brilliant Broadhead, Clinical Chaplin! by Davlan
It's fair to say we are one step closer to our Championship comeback.
Fine Margins and Five Matters by DanLyles
Whether Ipswich appeared destined for the play-offs in February or are on course for automatic promotion in April, Kieran McKenna's persona has remained remarkably calm.
Lack of Desire and Passion and Midfield Issues Continue. by Davlan
I haven’t written a blog for a while. To be honest, I thought some kind of downfall was coming.
We Need to Remain Calm, a Crossroads is Ahead by oldbarrackdan
For the first time in a generation as Town fans we face a crossroads, only this time it’s different to those that have come before.
Did Town Miss An Open Goal? by Pessimistic
There is nothing more exciting than getting new players into the club, and if they are strikers, then it is even more exhilarating! Manager Kieran McKenna delivered but did he get the right ones? Let us first take a look at their CVs.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]