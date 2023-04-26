Blue Action to Stage Coach Greeting

Wednesday, 26th Apr 2023 17:48 Town independent supporters group Blue Action are calling on fellow fans to join them in welcoming the team coach as it arrives at Portman Road ahead of Saturday’s potentially promotion-winning game against Exeter City. Following last night’s brilliant 3-0 win at Barnsley, the Blues need only two points to claim promotion back to the Championship after four seasons.

Photo: Matchday Images



jabberjackson added 17:57 - Apr 26

Hard to be in the Greyhound AND at FPR at the same time

Decisions, decisions...

Marcus added 18:55 - Apr 26

My own thinking is join in this then head to fan zone. Will be busy, but I bring my own chair these days, haha 0

warwickblue added 19:01 - Apr 26

If anyone has a last minute spare ticket they could sell me I would be really happy. A very long-shot I know but I'm ever the optimist... 0

Aero added 19:01 - Apr 26

This seems premature. I hope we don't throw it away and look a bit silly. Fingers crossed 1

Steve_ITFC_Sweden added 19:11 - Apr 26

I think this is a great initiative: show our appreciation for what the team, but most of all K McK, has done. 0

Tractorboy58 added 19:17 - Apr 26

None of this till we can celebrate .. not done yet

