Town Make Â£10,000 Charity Donation From Stewart Gloves Sales
Thursday, 27th Apr 2023 12:32
Town will make a donation of Â£10,000 to the the Darby Rimmer MND Foundation from sales of Marcus Stewart gloves.
The Blues launched a range of Marcus Stewart accessories, which included the gloves the striker made iconic during his time with the Blues in the early 2000s, in October.
Stewart, 50, who was diagnosed with motor neurone disease last year, was a key man in George Burleyâ€™s side which won promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs in 2000 and then scored 19 times - in the winter months wearing his trademark gloves - as the Blues finished fifth in the top flight the following season to qualify for the UEFA Cup.
The range also included snoods and scarves with all profits from the gloves going to the Darby Rimmer MND Foundation.
The funds will be donated via Team Stewart, which was set up by Stewart, who was inducted into the clubâ€™s Hall of Fame last month, and his wife, Louise, to help raise vital funds to assist research into a cruel illness that currently has no cure.
So far, they have raised more than Â£135,000 with donations being taken via their Just Giving page.
Photos: Matchday Images/Action Images
