Fans Urged to Stay Off the Pitch

Thursday, 27th Apr 2023 17:06 Town and the EFL are urging fans to stay off the pitch at the end of Saturday’s final home League One game of the season against Exeter City. The Blues could confirm promotion to the Championship after four years away by beating the Grecians in front of a sell-out home crowd, but the club and EFL are stressing the importance that any celebrations are kept to the stands. Any supporter who enters the pitch could face a ban or police action. “Everyone surrounding the club knows how much it would mean to supporters should the team get promoted,” Neil McCluskey, Town’s matchday safety officer, told the club site. “It is of paramount importance that everyone inside Portman Road can enjoy any potential celebrations safely, which will only be possible if supporters remain in the stands. “Recently, Burnley and Sheffield United have gained promotion to the Premier League, with no pitch invasions or encroachments allowing their respective supporters to share in that moment with their players and coaching staff. “Similarly, I hope our potentially significant day will not be marred by safety issues or negative stories. “This will allow our players to take part in the planned lap of appreciation, and also ensure any potential celebrations can take place uninterrupted.”

SamWhiteUK added 17:10 - Apr 27

The players, manager and owner need to come out on video an it be put on the club's twitter etc I think to get the message across. The type of person to invade the pitch isn't likely to listen to a "safety officer", unfortunately 6

DJR added 17:18 - Apr 27

A plea before the game from Mark Ashton and maybe also the Gamechanger people would seem sensible, whether on the big screen or in person. 3

shortmarine1969 added 17:21 - Apr 27

While I fully get wanting to celebrate and go on the pitch , it is the minority that do it and it may spoil it for the majority , as the players generally have to leave the pitch and fairly sure that do not want to be mauled by evey man and his dog , ...go nuts in the strand ,,sing til you can,t sing any more..and maybe.!..blue smoke galore!!! (I know some domt like this..but hey a celebration after all...hopefully) also with the end of season awards and the end of season walk taking place staying in the stands will allow everyone to celebrate and aslo mean there is no risk of EFL sanctions (unlikley I know) but possible...let the team , coaches and managment celebrate they all deserve that right, no matter the outcome of the game in style and safety , and we also have another team on the pitch and they should be given due respect imo.



Simply put my view - Stay off the pitch!! 1

Nomore4 added 17:24 - Apr 27

Really can’t see how any plea will stop this……20 years of hurt and all that.

1992 pitch invasion was a special occasion. -1

Harlestonblue added 17:24 - Apr 27

This is COMMON SENSE. Don't spoil it for the vast majority of fans and the Club who want to see the lap of honour and salute the team and management. The message is clear: STAY OFF THE PITCH 7

chepstowblue added 17:24 - Apr 27

It needs to read.... 'WILL face a lifetime ban and WILL face police action'. But unfortunately these people are braindead and care only about themselves, and little about the club. The same moronic halfwits who still manage to smuggle flares in. Its futile appealing them to because pork can't be educated. It's staggering to think that anybody would be stupid enough to risk losing their season tickets for the sake of a selfish criminal act. But we see them every week, sheep carried along by a mob mentality who'll do their utmost to embarrass the club if it means having 'fun'. 2

shortmarine1969 added 17:26 - Apr 27

Nomore4 , That is 40 years ago , football and the way it takes place and is policed is totally different in this time. 0

itfckenty added 17:26 - Apr 27

They definitely need to make multiple announcements throughout the game, I know it might seem we are anticipating we are definitely going up, but make it stern and clear - we will watch CCTV and literally ban anyone that steps on that grass and then prosecute you. Anyone that respects the club and team should follow these rules. COYB 3

shortmarine1969 added 17:32 - Apr 27

Would also say BA could help on this one , you want to influence the fan base , now is the perfect time as lets be honest the more eager / volatile fans are in section 6 where you have set up shop, thats is not a slight on them just being honest.! Use the influence you may have in a posative manner as you have many times already.



Although it does fall to individuals not BA. 6

Letchworth_Blue added 17:33 - Apr 27

Totally pointless request. People will celebrate on the pitch like fans have done for over 100 years. Especially as we haven't had anything to cheer about for so long. There are no safety concerns. The only pitch invasions to cause safety concerns are when people run into the pitch in protest/beaten/relegated/rivals. This is going to be a one-sided celebration of years of disappointment. -5

Nomore4 added 17:37 - Apr 27

It happened at Wrexham days ago… another club starved of success. And Years of under investment.

Didn’t happen in the Championship because those clubs have had plenty of promotion parties.

Can’t see how Town fans can be held back. -1

Nomore4 added 17:37 - Apr 27

Exactly Letchworth -2

peckam added 17:42 - Apr 27

It is quite simple. Run on the pitch and get fines and banned from watching your club at the best point in the last 20 years. A no-brainer.

The club do need to keep emphasising this though.

Use the tannoy Mark Ashton and tell the crowd!

ITFC could also be fined - the EFL are that petty.

It's going to be a promotion party (the team won't take it lightly) - let's enjoy the moment without any issues like this. 3

shortmarine1969 added 17:43 - Apr 27

To the down voters..so it,s stuff the club ,ignore thier request , we should be able to are are going to do doing what we want....a great approach!! 4

RIPbobby added 17:47 - Apr 27

Does that mean people can go on the fake grass near the pitch. That is not on it.lol 1

Letchworth_Blue added 17:47 - Apr 27

Its a stupid debate to get involved in. Those who want to celebrate on the pitch will, and those who don't, won't. There is no bed wetting do gooder that it going to change anyones mind. The emotion of the occasion will provoke an involuntary response either way. We should all embrace the fact we finally could have something to celebrate COYB xx 2

Saxonblue74 added 17:49 - Apr 27

I don't like seeing pitch invasions. There's a very good reason why you see players trying their best to sprint off the pitch at the final whistle, they dont want to be mauled by thousands. It really IS a safety issue and should carry a significant consequence. That aside, surely it has an impact on concentration in the later stages? 1

Nomore4 added 17:52 - Apr 27

Peckham it won’t be 50 fans…. It will be thousands. The club will ban thousands? 0

Europablue added 17:53 - Apr 27

The rules are overbearing. There are real safety concerns when there is anger and resentment or an attempt to attack the opposing players or stop play, but not having an exception is nonsense. There should be a way to go on the pitch and be respectful. It's an emotional game and we've had it hard for such a long time. They won't ban everyone if we all went on there. 1

Suffolk_n_Proud added 17:55 - Apr 27

I want to see the team and coaching staff come round the stadium and and clap with the fans in appreciation, I want to see the town players celebrate. I don't want to see random fans ruin that for me. Your adults, control your wmotions 2

Bluearmy_81 added 17:57 - Apr 27

😂 After over a decade of failure, underachievement and serving up at its worst absolute turgid shi.te, now town fans do you have something to celebrate they’re restricted like this. You couldn’t make it up! 😂 I guess we are close to being a fascist state, where the right to strike and withdraw your labour is even being outlawed, so hardly surprising… 0

Bazza8564 added 17:57 - Apr 27

If and when we are in a position to celebrate, I'm 100% sure there will be a video message from MA asking for fans support in staying where we are.



Blue Action can help this as people have said above. They've organised a street lining for the players' coach and im sure they would advocate working with the club to make sure the players can say their thank-yous on the lap of honour.



It might seem funs to run on the pitch, but as soon as people do, the players will disappear so what exactly is the point of it?



The club have and will continue to make it clear what they want, end of! 1

HUTCHITFC added 18:00 - Apr 27

I personally think the players and staff have more important things to think about this week rather than the suggested comment that they make a plea to fans to stay off the pitch IF we get promoted. However what I'll say is that having supported Ipswich for years and years and now as a bloke in his mid 40s I can control my emotion alot better than say I could back in the year 2000 when we were good and getting promoted. What I witnessed at Barnsley on Tuesday night were a new bread of supporters late teens who have not witnessed any glory following Ipswich and I totally get that it's more this type of fan who can easily get carried away as they are generally the ones tanked up on 6 pints and with a load of mates. I've never been a knob at games and pushed stewards around like some did on Tuesday night but the ones I saw do that were 6 stone wet through and if they carry this behaviour on will one day end up on there backside with a out of place nose as they will upset the wrong person. It's easy for me to say at my age to stay in your seat but I get how easy it is to get lost in the moment. Hopefully everyone enjoys it. Remember the pitch invasion at elland rd when we effectively relegated them a few years ago. 0

Len_Brennan added 18:03 - Apr 27

I understand why the club have to make these announcements, given the EFL rules etc, but I think it's a shame that genuine supporters won't be able celebrate (hopefully) on the pitch after a promotion, 23 years after the last time, after 20 largely miserable years, from a success perspective, of loyally following their club.

As Europa says, this wouldn't be an 80s style invasion of thuggery, it would be a delirious expression of happiness.

I can't understand those who are willing on arrests & lifetime bans for their fellow supporters in these circumstances. 1

DifferentGravy added 18:07 - Apr 27

Totally agree with staying off the pitch. There have been some unsavoury incidents over the years and not nice to see. Whether its goading the opposition fans, ripping up the pitch/seats, abusing players etc.



Also, a bit of a presumption that we are going to have something to celebrate after 90+ mins. Lets get the job done, win the chuffing game and get promotion. Applaud and cheers the players n staff, then celebrate after. 1

