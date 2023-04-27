Watford Beat Oxford to Go Top of the FAWNL Southern Premier Division

Thursday, 27th Apr 2023 23:34

Watford hit the top of the FA Women's National League Southern Premier Division after beating Oxford United 2-1 at Vicarage Road this evening.

The Hornets, who were 1-0 down at half-time, are now two points clear of the Uâ€™s at the top of the table with Town third a further point back.

Watford have only one match left to play, while the Blues and Oxford have two games remaining, including their final day showdown at the AGL Arena, Felixstowe on Sunday 7th May.

The Hornets, whose goal difference is 17 better than the Tractor Girlsâ€™ and 10 higher than Oxford's, play their last game at sixth-placed Billericay Town on the same afternoon.

Town, who host Cheltenham this Sunday, have to hope the Hornets slip up in Essex in order to have any chance of claiming the title.

The league winner will go into a play-off against the top team in the FA Womenâ€™s National League Northern Premier Division at Stadium:MK on Saturday 20th May for a place in the Barclays Championship.





Photo: Matchday Images