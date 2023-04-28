New Turnstile Blues on Sale



Saturday's sold-out game against Exeter City will also see the launch of the 28th issue of Town fanzine Turnstile Blues. The centrepiece of the new edition is the first part of an interview with Ipswich legend Marcus Stewart. Stewart talks about his early life in football, his transfer to Town in the historic 1999/2000 season and the drama of that year's play-offs. The second part of the interview will appear in the first issue of next season. There's also an interview with Ipswich Town Women's star Eloise King, alongside her parents Chris and Tracey, who talks about her journey to play for the club she's always supported, as well as her international experiences. Elsewhere, TB takes a look at the season so far for both the men's and the women's teams: and for the first time in the fanzine'sÂ 10-year history, is able to reflect on both with a sense of pride and enjoyment. There's an unusual retrospective on the Town-dominated war film Escape To Victory, alongside affectionate memories of the late John Motson and an insight into the life of a grassroots referee. The fanzine will be on sale around Portman Road, still priced at Â£1, from around 1.30pm on Saturday. The sellers will position themselves wherever they can find a space - somewhere near Sir Alf's statue is the place to head to if you want to make sure of locating a copy. If you can't make it to the game, copies are available to buy from eBay straight away by clicking here. In thanks to Marcus Stewart for giving us his time, all proceeds from this issue of Turnstile Blues will go to the Darby Rimmer Motor Neurone Disease Foundation. If you want to help Marcus and his family in supporting this very worthy cause, you can make your own donation here.

Photo: Contributed



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments