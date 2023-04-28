Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Local Councils Face-Off in Charity Match
Friday, 28th Apr 2023 09:24

East Suffolk Council and Great Yarmouth Borough Council are facing one another in a charity football match to raise funds for mental health charity Mind on Friday 12th May at Lowestoft Town's Crown Meadow (gates and bar open 5.30pm, kick-off 6.30pm).

The money raised from the match will be split equally between Mind Suffolk and Mind Norfolk and Waveney with donations upon entry.



