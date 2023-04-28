Food Bank Collection Ahead of Exeter Match

Friday, 28th Apr 2023 09:30 Ipswich Town Fans Supporting Foodbanks will be holding their fourth community food collection ahead of Saturdayâ€™s game against Exeter at Portman Road. Supporters will have the opportunity to donate food items in the FanZone and by the Sir Bobby Robson statue for local Suffolk charity partner, Families in Need (FIND).Â Ipswich Town Fans Supporting Foodbanks are aiming to build on the generosity fans showed during their first collection prior to the Plymouth match when more than 20 full crates of food and Â£750 was donated and before the Forest Green match when fans brought along 18 crates of food and Â£675 in cash. At the Shrewsbury match, in addition to a van full of donations, Â£500 was raised. The fan-led, independent group is an arm of the Fans Supporting Foodbanks initiative which was launched in 2015 when Liverpool and Everton followers united to show solidarity with those experiencing poverty. More than 40 English clubs are now represented by Fans SupportingÂ Foodbanks groups, with the collective ultimately aiming to have a group at every club in the UK, and nationally hundreds of thousands of pounds worth of donations have been collected for local causes. The national campaign is run under the premise of Hunger Doesn't Wear Club Colours - it doesn't have a race or a religion, it doesn't have a creed, it doesn't have a gender. Ipswich Town Fans Supporting Foodbanks can be contacted via ITFC.FSF@gmail.com, while they can be found on Facebook here and on Twitter here.

Photo: Contributed



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments