Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
U21s Host Birmingham, U18s at Home to Hull
Friday, 28th Apr 2023 09:43

Townâ€™s U21s are in action against Birmingham City at Playford Road this afternoon (KO 1.30pm), while the U18s end a busy week when they host Hull City at the same venue on Saturday morning (KO 11.30am).

The U21s are unbeaten in their last three, two wins and last Fridayâ€™s 3-3 draw with Coventry.

The side coached by John McGreal and David Wright are eighth in Professional Development League Two South with the visitors ninth in the League Two North.

Townâ€™s U18s will be looking to get back to winning ways after this weekâ€™s defeats at Burnley and Swansea and climb off the bottom of their version of PDL2 South.


Photo: Action Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.


You need to login in order to post your comments

Ipswich Town Polls

About Us Contact Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Cookies Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2023