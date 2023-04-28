U21s Host Birmingham, U18s at Home to Hull

Friday, 28th Apr 2023 09:43

Townâ€™s U21s are in action against Birmingham City at Playford Road this afternoon (KO 1.30pm), while the U18s end a busy week when they host Hull City at the same venue on Saturday morning (KO 11.30am).

The U21s are unbeaten in their last three, two wins and last Fridayâ€™s 3-3 draw with Coventry.

The side coached by John McGreal and David Wright are eighth in Professional Development League Two South with the visitors ninth in the League Two North.

Townâ€™s U18s will be looking to get back to winning ways after this weekâ€™s defeats at Burnley and Swansea and climb off the bottom of their version of PDL2 South.





Photo: Action Images