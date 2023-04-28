Player of the Year Awards After Exeter Match

Friday, 28th Apr 2023 11:51 The Supporters Club Player of the Year Awards will take place pitchside following Saturdayâ€™s final home game of the season against Exeter City on Saturday in conjunction with the lap of honour. In previous years the Supporters Club has staged an event where the Harwich Rosebowl was handed to the winner along with the award of other trophies but so more fans can see the presentation and pay tribute, this season it will take place after the game, which could see the Blues confirm promotion back to the Championship. The awards will include the Player of the Year, the Player of the Year runner-up, the Ultimate Membersâ€™ Player of the Year and the Academy Player of the Year. Last year, the Supporters Club received more than 10,000 votes with Wes Burns the winner and Janoi Donacien the runner-up, while Cameron Humphreys was the Academy Player of the Year.

Photo: Matchday Images



Gipeswic added 11:59 - Apr 28

"Lap of Honour" - I like it! 0

