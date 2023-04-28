McKenna: Edmundson Only One Not Training Ahead of Exeter Clash
Friday, 28th Apr 2023 14:58
Town boss Kieran McKenna has an almost full-strength squad to pick from ahead of Saturday’s huge game against Exeter City at Portman Road with no new injuries following the back-to-back wins at Peterborough and Barnsley.
Only centre-half George Edmundson, who recently underwent ankle surgery, isn’t joining his teammates on the Playford Road turf at present.
“No changes, just George Edmundson, really,” McKenna said when asked whether there are any fitness concerns going into the Grecians’ visit.
“Lee Evans is still working his way, but he’s trained more this week. So George is the only one whose not in the training sessions at the moment.”
Photo: TWTD
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 292 bloggers
Brilliant Broadhead, Clinical Chaplin! by Davlan
It's fair to say we are one step closer to our Championship comeback.
Fine Margins and Five Matters by DanLyles
Whether Ipswich appeared destined for the play-offs in February or are on course for automatic promotion in April, Kieran McKenna's persona has remained remarkably calm.
Lack of Desire and Passion and Midfield Issues Continue. by Davlan
I haven’t written a blog for a while. To be honest, I thought some kind of downfall was coming.
We Need to Remain Calm, a Crossroads is Ahead by oldbarrackdan
For the first time in a generation as Town fans we face a crossroads, only this time it’s different to those that have come before.
Did Town Miss An Open Goal? by Pessimistic
There is nothing more exciting than getting new players into the club, and if they are strikers, then it is even more exhilarating! Manager Kieran McKenna delivered but did he get the right ones? Let us first take a look at their CVs.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]