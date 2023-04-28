McKenna: Edmundson Only One Not Training Ahead of Exeter Clash

Friday, 28th Apr 2023 14:58 Town boss Kieran McKenna has an almost full-strength squad to pick from ahead of Saturday’s huge game against Exeter City at Portman Road with no new injuries following the back-to-back wins at Peterborough and Barnsley. Only centre-half George Edmundson, who recently underwent ankle surgery, isn’t joining his teammates on the Playford Road turf at present. “No changes, just George Edmundson, really,” McKenna said when asked whether there are any fitness concerns going into the Grecians’ visit. “Lee Evans is still working his way, but he’s trained more this week. So George is the only one whose not in the training sessions at the moment.”

Photo: TWTD



SuperBlue69 added 15:13 - Apr 28

Wow! That’s a shorty…Cards close to his chest etc



I guess we let our football do the talking..COYB’s 1

Bazza8564 added 15:21 - Apr 28

Cat see the logic of even thinking about changing the side tomorrow, if they are all fit, the team picks itself.

COYB, massive day for the club tomorrow, let's have it :)

1

Linkboy13 added 15:29 - Apr 28

Don't think McKenna suggested he was going to change the team just giving an injury update. Some people will try and get an negative response out of anything. 0

Suffolkboy added 15:45 - Apr 28

Looking good then! Go for it !

COYB 0

