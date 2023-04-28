U21s Draw With Birmingham

Friday, 28th Apr 2023 17:11

Townâ€™s U21s drew 1-1 with Birmingham City at Playford Road this afternoon, January signing Ryan Carr netting for the Blues.

Carr, 18, who joined Town from Carlisle at the end of the winter transfer window, levelled in the 48th minute after Rico Patterson had given the visitors the lead on 13.

Town included trialist Sal Marino in their starting XI, an 18-year-old centre-half who is currently with QPR. Marino also played in last Fridayâ€™s 3-3 draw with Coventry.

Also in the side was trialist midfielder Jai Curran-Nicholls, who recently spent a spell on trial with Colchester United and featured for the Town U21s in the 2-0 win at Watford and as a sub in the defeat at Bristol City a fortnight ago.

Former Australian U15 international Curran-Nicholls is currently with Atherton LC in the North West Counties League.

On the bench was another trialist, striker Chuks Uzor-Greey, who came on as a sub against the Sky Blues last week.

Uzor-Greey is with the London-based Kinetic Academy while playing for Corinthian Casuals, having had earlier stints with the youth set-ups at Sutton United and Gillingham.

U21s: Williamson, Lavin, H Barbrook, Curran-Nicholls, Marino, F Barbrook (c), Trialist, Carr, Curtis, Foyo, Ayinde. Subs: Cullum, Haddoch, Taylor, Uzor-Greey.





Photo: Blair Ferguson