Luongo: Tuesday Was Unbelievable

Friday, 28th Apr 2023 18:57 Massimo Luongo is still buzzing about the amazing scenes that followed Town’s midweek success at Barnsley as he prepares for tomorrow’s last home game of the season against Exeter, knowing a win will clinch automatic promotion back to the Championship. The experienced Australian midfielder, who hit the bar in the first half at Oakwell, has yet to appear on a losing side in any of his 13 league appearances for the Blues after signing in the January transfer window following his release by Middlesbrough and several weeks training with his future colleagues. Luongo, 30, said: “It was unbelievable on Tuesday. We were able to enjoy it more than we did the Saturday game at Peterborough. After that one we were so focused on the game at Barnsley and having won it we were able to really appreciate it because we had a day off on Wednesday. “It was incredible to have 5,000 of our fans fill the stand behind the goal and they never stopped singing, even when we were under the cosh a bit at the beginning. They were right there – every clearance we made, they were loud and it was just brilliant. “I think it’s important to celebrate those wins because there was a lot of hype on the game and it creates a lot of pressure. “Inside the camp it was just another game but outside it was being built up so much that it probably got to us and created pressure that we had to overcome, which we did. It was just nice to let off a bit of steam afterwards with the fans and enjoy it alongside them.”

Luongo, who played for Town on loan from first club Tottenham in 2012 and is delighted to be back at Portman Road, added: “It has been a good week after beating Peterborough and Barnsley but nothing has really changed. “The weather’s still miserable, it has been raining, so there’s nothing different about the build-up to Saturday’s game or to any game this season. “We can see the end of the road. It is in sight now but everything we have done has been to create the same atmosphere as like a normal game. “I don’t live in Ipswich so I don’t see what’s going on around here and that’s probably a good thing. I just keep my head and worry about Saturday.” While the Blues have remained unbeaten in their last 16 league games, Luongo has been ever-present in a 13-game run comprising 12 wins and a draw. Asked if the players had perhaps exceeded their own expectations this season, he replied: “I don’t know what was going on before but it seems pretty normal now. “The away games are tough, no matter where you go. I think we can admit that. You rely on atmosphere, you rely on momentum and having that momentum in the game. “You probably don’t have as much momentum as you do in home games so it’s up to the team to just stay in the game or overcome the pressure that the other team are having. “I think that comes from mentality and the mentality of this group is really strong and really good. “When you look around you can trust all the players we have to come on and do a job. That trust and confidence you have in your teammates helps a lot, especially in away games, and when you come to the home games you have the majority of the momentum and a better foothold in the game. “It just becomes a football match for us and how good we are to be able to beat the other team.” Is it the most enjoyable spell of his career? “It’s pretty good,” he smiled. “I’ve been around so long that I never get too high. I’ll worry about it at the end of the season or when I’ve got my feet up. “At the moment I’m just trying to mellow it out and just do my job; come into training, play and recover. I’ve played a lot of games, which I haven’t done in a long time, so that’s my priority right now. It’s a great place to be with a great atmosphere and I enjoy coming in – the rest is a bonus.” Meanwhile, Luongo and his colleagues are singing the praises of defender Greg Leigh, who replaced Leif Davis towards the end of the game at Oakwell. Not for his football ability, although he has never let the side down, but for his vocal talent. #covermashup #pianocover #piano #justthetwoofus ♬ original sound - Greg Leigh @gregleigh7 New years ✨🎹 #fyp A Tik Tok clip of the Jamaican international singing – and accompanying himself on piano – the Bill Withers classic Just the Two of Us has been seen by Town fans, while a previous video of him performing the Lionel Richie hit Easy (Like Sunday Morning), which was recorded during his time at Aberdeen three years ago, can also be seen be accessed via the Internet. Luongo added: “I’ve seen the clip. It’s made its way on to our group chat. He’s not bad, is he? He kept it very quiet. He does try to bang it out on the radio but I didn’t know he could do it to that extent. He didn’t do it on the team bus on Tuesday night and it only came out the next day.”

Photo: TWTD



