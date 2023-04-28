Burley and Harry Clarke's Dad on Life's a Pitch

Friday, 28th Apr 2023 20:15

George Burley, the last manager to win promotion with Town, and Harry Clarke’s dad, Terry, are the guests on Life’s a Pitch, which is live on BBC Radio Suffolk over Saturday lunchtime (12-2pm).

Connor Bennett is hosting the show for the rest of the season and will be joined by legend-in-residence Terry Butcher, Tractor Boy and TWTD’s Phil Ham.

Burley saw the Blues to Wembley glory and a place in the Premier League in 2000 having previously been a member of the 1978 FA Cup-winning team.

Clarke will be talking about son Harry’s return to the Blues in January, what it would mean for him to help the club back into the Championship and the family’s heritage with Town.

What do you remember of Town’s promotion in 2000? Will the Blues beat Exeter and confirm their place in the Championship?

Send your thoughts on those questions or anything else via Connor’s Twitter, BBC Radio Suffolk’s Twitter or during the show by phone on 0800 141 2121 or text to 81333 starting your message with SFK.

The show can be heard on 95.5FM, 95.9FM, 103.9FM and 104.6FM, and on DAB, or online via a widget on this page by clicking here.



Photo: Action Images