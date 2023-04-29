Greyhound Raising Cash For MND Charity With Marcus Stewart T-Shirts

Saturday, 29th Apr 2023 09:41 Popular fans' matchday haunt The Greyhound is selling a range of T-shirts inspired by Blues legend Marcus Stewart to raise money for the Darby Rimmer MND Foundation. Stewart, 50, who was diagnosed with motor neurone disease last year, was a key man in George Burley’s side which won promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs in 2000 and then scored 19 times as the Blues finished fifth in the top flight the following season to qualify for the UEFA Cup. The shirts are already flying off the shelves with 50 per cent of the proceeds going directly to the Darby Rimmer MND Foundation, which raises money for motor neurone disease research and support for those with the illness. With Town on the verge of promotion and hundreds of fans expected at the Greyhound before and after today’s match against Exeter City, the £25 shirts are available to buy in the pub garden. Supporters can also contact the pub to order a shirt for collection or they can be delivered for an additional £4 postage and packing. Landlord Dan Lightfoot said: “As we find ourselves on the cusp of promotion again, we wanted to acknowledge the prominent role Marcus played in our promotion to the Premier League in 2000 whilst giving something back to the charity he and his family fundraise for.” Lightfoot worked with Wendy and Tim Hodgson of Ipswich creative agency WHAT Associates to design three shirts, which are sustainably made from organic cotton and hand-screen printed locally, each incorporating Stewart’s shirt number 11. Supporters who cannot make it to the Greyhound on Henley Road on Saturday can order one from the pub by emailing info@greyhoundipswich.co.uk or calling 01473 252862. Alternatively, get hold of the pub in its social media accounts.

Photos: Contributed



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments