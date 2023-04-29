Town Unchanged Against Exeter

Saturday, 29th Apr 2023 14:40

Town boss Kieran McKenna has named an unchanged team for this afternoon’s final home game of the season against Exeter City.

A victory will confirm the Blues’ place back in the Championship after four years away.

Exeter make two changes from the 2-1 defeat at Sheffield Wednesday last week with Demetri Mitchell and 17-year-old attacking midfielder Pedro Borges, who is making his full debut, coming in for Archie Collins and Jack Sparkes. James Scott and Jay Stansfield return to the bench after injury.

Town: Walton, Clarke, Woolfenden, Burgess, Burns, Morsy (c), Luongo, Davis, Chaplin, Broadhead, Hirst. Subs: Hladky, Donacien, Ball, Edwards, Harness, Jackson, Ladapo.

Exeter: Blackman, Caprice, Hartridge, Mitchell, Key, Aimson (c), Chauke, Kite, Coley, Sweeney, Borges. Subs: Woods, Sparkes, Stansfield, White, Cox, Scott, Grounds. Referee: Scott Oldham (Poulton-le-Fylde).





Photo: Matchday Images