Ipswich Town 5-0 Exeter - Half-Time

Saturday, 29th Apr 2023 16:00 Town have all but confirmed promotion back to the Championship after four years away after romping to a remarkable 5-0 half-time lead over Exeter at Portman Road, Conor Chaplin netting twice, and Massimo Luongo, George Hirst and Nathan Broadhead, a penalty, one each. Town boss Kieran McKenna named the same team that beat Barnsley 3-0 on Tuesday night. Exeter made three changes from the 2-1 defeat at Sheffield Wednesday last week with keeper Gary Woods replacing Jamal Blackman, who dropped to the bench, and Demetri Mitchell and 17-year-old attacking midfielder Pedro Borges, who was making his full debut, coming in for Archie Collins and Jack Sparkes. James Scott and Jay Stansfield returned to the bench after injury. Town, who had been welcomed to the ground by thousands of fans lining the streets up to the stadium and with US board members Brett Johnson, Berke Bakay, Mark Detmer and Ed Schwartz watching from the stands, got off to a slightly nervy start at a packed and noisy Portman Road. But in the seventh minute, from their first chance of the afternoon, the Blues took the lead. Skipper Sam Morsy played a ball forward to Conor Chaplin 25 yards out and in acres of space. The Blues’ top scorer took a couple of steps forward before smashing a brilliant shot past Exeter keeper Gary Woods to his left to send Portman Road into a cacophony of noise. Chaplin’s 28th goal of the season went a long way towards settling any nerves around the ground, but on 12 Exeter carved out an opportunity. Jake Caprice found Mitchell, who shot low at Christian Walton’s left post from an angle and the keeper saved sharply.

However, four minutes later, Town made it 2-0. Hirst battled his way onto the ball outside the area on the left before playing in Massimo Luongo and the Australian shot across Woods and into the net. Town were rampant and in the 22nd minute it was 3-0. Nathan Broadhead was sent away on the left, crossed low to the edge of the six-yard box and Hirst forced the ball over the line, colliding with Wes Burns as he did so. Five minutes later, the Blues were awarded a penalty. Chaplin was played in but the ball was stabbed away from him and into the path of Burns, who was hauled down by Caprice when in on goal. Broadhead, who had a spot-kick saved at Barnsley on Tuesday, stepped up and slammed the ball to keeper Woods’s right and into the top corner of the net, the January signing’s eighth goal since joining the Blues. Portman Road was by now in full voice, hardly believing the manner in which their team were romping to a place in next year’s Championship. And in the 33rd minute, it was five. A cross from the left was poorly headed clear twice and Chaplin volleyed home his 29th goal of his brilliant season into the top corner of the net. Town had struck five shots and scored five goals. The shellshocked Grecians were forced into a change in the 36th minute, Alex Hartridge having suffered a knock ahead of Town’s fifth goal. Jonathan Grounds took over. Once play got back underway, the Blues continued to look for goals, with an eye on reaching 100, by now only two away. On 40, following a short corner on the right, the ball was clipped to Luke Woolfenden at the far post but the centre-half’s header looped over. Three minutes later, Clarke hit an effort from distance from the right which screwed wide but almost fell perfectly for Hirst. Understandably, the pace dropped a little as half-time approached with the Blues in total control, the fourth official indicating an additional three minutes. The half-time whistle was unsurprisingly met by loud cheers from Town supporters after as good a half as Portman Road has ever witnessed. At the moment when the Blues needed a performance to take them over the line, they provided one of the highest quality with Exeter blown away. After a little nervousness in the early stages, Chaplin’s first goal set them on their way and from there Town scored with virtually every attack, while off the field the party began around the time of the third goal going in. Further goals are likely to follow in the second half before the party proper begins at the final whistle. Town: Walton, Clarke, Woolfenden, Burgess, Burns, Morsy (c), Luongo, Davis, Chaplin, Broadhead, Hirst. Subs: Hladky, Donacien, Ball, Edwards, Harness, Jackson, Ladapo. Exeter: Woods, Caprice, Hartridge (Grounds 36), Mitchell, Key, Aimson (c), Chauke, Kite, Coley, Sweeney, Borges. Subs: Blackman, Sparkes, Stansfield, White, Cox, Scott. Referee: Scott Oldham (Poulton-le-Fylde).



Photo: Matchday Images



blueboy1981 added 16:10 - Apr 29

An Amazing Half of Football ! 👏🏻👏🏻 0

