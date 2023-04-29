Ipswich Town 6-0 Exeter City - Match Report

Saturday, 29th Apr 2023 17:01 Ipswich Town confirmed promotion to the Championship in style by romping to a 6-0 victory over Exeter City at Portman Road. The Blues raced to a remarkable 5-0 half-time lead, Conor Chaplin netting twice, and Massimo Luongo, George Hirst and Nathan Broadhead, a penalty, one each, before Wes Burns added the sixth in the second half as the Blues ended their four-year stay in League One in front of a delighted sell-out crowd. Town boss Kieran McKenna named the same team that beat Barnsley 3-0 on Tuesday night. Exeter made three changes from the 2-1 defeat at Sheffield Wednesday last week with keeper Gary Woods replacing Jamal Blackman, who dropped to the bench, and Demetri Mitchell and 17-year-old attacking midfielder Pedro Borges, who was making his full debut, coming in for Archie Collins and Jack Sparkes. James Scott and Jay Stansfield returned to the bench after injury. Town, who had been welcomed to the ground by thousands of fans lining the streets up to the stadium and with US board members Brett Johnson, Berke Bakay, Mark Detmer and Ed Schwartz watching from the stands, got off to a slightly nervy start at a packed and noisy Portman Road. But in the seventh minute, from their first chance of the afternoon, the Blues took the lead. Skipper Sam Morsy played a ball forward to Conor Chaplin 25 yards out and in acres of space. The Blues’ top scorer took a couple of steps forward before smashing a brilliant shot past Exeter keeper Gary Woods to his left to send Portman Road into a cacophony of noise. Chaplin’s 28th goal of the season went a long way towards settling any nerves around the ground, but on 12 Exeter carved out an opportunity. Jake Caprice found Mitchell, who shot low at Christian Walton’s left post from an angle and the keeper saved sharply. However, four minutes later, Town made it 2-0. Hirst battled his way onto the ball outside the area on the left before playing in Massimo Luongo and the Australian shot across Woods and into the net. Town were rampant and in the 22nd minute it was 3-0. Nathan Broadhead was sent away on the left, crossed low to the edge of the six-yard box and Hirst forced the ball over the line, colliding with Wes Burns as he did so. Five minutes later, the Blues were awarded a penalty. Chaplin was played in but the ball was stabbed away from him and into the path of Burns, who was hauled down by Caprice when in on goal. Broadhead, who had a spot-kick saved at Barnsley on Tuesday, stepped up and slammed the ball to keeper Woods’s right and into the top corner of the net, the January signing’s eighth goal since joining the Blues. Portman Road was by now in full voice, hardly believing the manner in which their team were romping to a place in next year’s Championship.

And in the 33rd minute, it was five. A cross from the left was poorly headed clear twice and Chaplin volleyed home his 29th goal of his brilliant season into the top corner of the net. Town had struck five shots and scored five goals. The shellshocked Grecians were forced into a change in the 36th minute, Alex Hartridge having suffered a knock ahead of Town’s fifth goal. Jonathan Grounds took over. Once play got back underway, the Blues continued to look for goals, with an eye on reaching 100, by now only two away. On 40, following a short corner on the right, the ball was clipped to Luke Woolfenden at the far post but the centre-half’s header looped over. Three minutes later, Clarke hit an effort from distance from the right which screwed wide but almost fell perfectly for Hirst. Understandably, the pace dropped a little as half-time approached with the Blues in total control, the fourth official indicating an additional three minutes. The half-time whistle was unsurprisingly met by loud cheers from Town supporters after as good a half as Portman Road has ever witnessed. At the moment when the Blues needed a performance to take them over the line, they provided one of the highest quality with Exeter blown away. The Blues were last 5-0 up at half-time against Luxembourg side Avenir Beggen in the UEFA Cup in 2002. After a little nervousness in the early stages, Chaplin’s first goal set them on their way and from there Town scored with virtually every attack, while off the field the party began around the time of the third goal going in. Exeter’s Mitchell struck the second half’s first shot but sent it well over the bar and into the Sir Alf Ramsey Stand. And in the 47th minute, the Blues added their sixth. Burns chased a bouncing ball down the right, outpaced his man and looped over Woods and into the net, the Welshman’s ninth of the season. Five minutes later, Exeter almost scored an own goal, Grounds stabbing a back pass beyond the wrong-footed Woods but just wide of the post. Clarke was shown the first yellow card of the match in the 57th minute for a foul on Grounds, then two minutes later Mitchell joined him in the book for a dive as he burst past Burns and into the area. Exeter made a triple change on the hour, Josh Coley, Mitchell and Borges making way for Scott, Sparkes and Stansfield. But Town continued to look for goals, Burns crossing left-footed from the right, Leif Davis nodding back across and Broadhead trying an overhead kick which was diverted over by a defender. From the corner, the ball eventually reached Chaplin, who blazed over with his second hat-trick in five games looked on. On 64, Davis played a low corner from the left to Chaplin breaking into the box but again the former Barnsley man shot over. The Blues made their first changes in the 69th minute, Kayden Jackson, Kyle Edwards and Freddie Ladapo replacing Burns, Broadhead and Hirst, all of whom were given standing ovations as they left the field, while the on-loan Leicester man had earlier been serenaded with chants of ‘Sign him up’, having taken his tally to seven goals. Ladapo quickly went looking for his 21st goal of the season, shooting hard and low just past Woods’s right post. Town swapped Luongo, who was given another standing ovation as he left the field, for Dominic Ball in the 76th minute. With seven minutes remaining, the Blues swapped keeper Walton for Vaclav Hladky, the Czech making his first league appearance of the season. Exeter switched Josh Key for Sonny Cox. Cameron Burgess was booked for a foul on Stansfield in the 88th minute before Chaplin brought the ball forward before hitting a powerful shot which was was blocked. The final whistle was greeted by cheers and a pitch invasion by a few hundred fans, who were booed by much of the rest of the crowd, who were chanting ‘Town are going up’. Eventually chants of ‘Off, off, off’ and stewarding shepherded the invading fans back to the stand. The Blues’ win was never in doubt once Chaplin’s first goal had set them on their way with Exeter putting up little opposition in what were tough circumstances against a Town side in supreme form and full of confidence and in front of a noisy and success-hungry crowd. Sheffield Wednesday can no longer catch either the Blues or leaders Plymouth, who are also promoted. Who wins the title will be decided next week when Town are at Fleetwood and Plymouth Port Vale. Kieran McKenna’s side took their recent run to 13 wins out of 14, their points tally to 97 and goals to 99 with one game to go of an extraordinary season which has finally brought their years in League One to an end. Town: Walton (Hladky 83), Clarke, Woolfenden, Burgess, Burns (Jackson 69), Morsy (c), Luongo (Ball 76), Davis, Chaplin, Broadhead (Edwards 69), Hirst (Ladapo 69). Unused: Hladky, Donacien, Harness, Jackson. Exeter: Woods, Caprice, Hartridge (Grounds 36), Mitchell (Sparkes 60), Key, Aimson (c), Chauke, Kite, Coley (Scott 60), Sweeney, Borges (Stansfield 60). Unused: Blackman, White, Cox. Referee: Scott Oldham (Poulton-le-Fylde). Att: 29,334 (Exeter: 919).

blueboy1981 added 17:04 - Apr 29

My HANDS UP warktheline as I promised if we were Promoted.

Congratulations on you Prediction that we would be.

Let’s ENJOY the CHAMPIONSHIP !

WELL DONE ALL ! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 9

blueboy1981 added 17:06 - Apr 29

…. should read:- ‘your’ not ‘you’ ! 0

dangerous30 added 17:06 - Apr 29

Just perfect well done lads 🥂 3

IpswichT62OldBoy added 17:08 - Apr 29

Well it has actually really happened.

This is the beginning of a magnificent journey for the Club and possibly the Town of Ipswich.

I think we will be promoted again next season. 6

BangaloreBlues added 17:11 - Apr 29

Woohoo!

Blew them away, another high-scoring home result.



I want to say a BIG Thank you to the gentlemen of Gamechanger, who have done exactly what they had promised. It feels like this is just the beginning of a new era.



Bring on next season and a long overdue local derby.

Well done to Plymouth as well, they've been amazing and also deserve promotion, but let's hope they lose or draw next week and we claim the League One title :-) 11

abandon_hope1978 added 17:12 - Apr 29

Fantastic, unbelievable 🤩🤩🤩🤩🤩

KM has been incredible in getting our club back to where it belongs.

Anyone who still thinks Kieron Dyer should have been appointed needs to be dragged through the streets of the town for all to see. That man wouldn’t have got us close to achieving this. Best day for over 20 years. Onwards and upwards. Thank you KM. Enjoy tonight everyone 🤩🤩🤩 6

leagueonescum added 17:15 - Apr 29

We've not had a sniff of promotion in the last three seasons but quite simply, this Ipswich team are built differently. From the top to the bottom of our beautiful club, everything is finally in order. It's been a long time coming. Onwards and upwards lads, we salute you! 8

BontyBlue added 17:16 - Apr 29

I’m genuinely ‘well’in up’. This is by far the best moment in many many years as a die hard, long distance, ITFC fan. Thank you Kieran, Mark and the team. 7

thechangingman added 17:19 - Apr 29

Brilliant. Just BRILLIANT!! The long wait is finally over, and we can start looking forward to Big Championship games again.



HUGE congratulations to KM, and all the players, for making our dreams come true.



After many false-starts (and quite a few utter-nightmares!), it's time to bask in the glory, raise a few beers, and enjoy the moment.



We ARE going up, we are going up!!! COYB! ITID!! 6

blueboy1981 added 17:20 - Apr 29

abandon hope1978 - that comment about Kieron Dyer is unwarranted and totally uncalled for at this more than Happy time for out Club.

Totally unnecessary - Kieron deserves respect and will always be a Blue at Heart !! 3

dirtydingusmagee added 17:21 - Apr 29

FAN BL##DY TASTIC . Congratulations Keiran and the team / squad. And thankyou Mark Ashton . and Gamechanger and all connected . Absolutely elated .COYB 8

Barty added 17:25 - Apr 29

Just brilliant and what a season. Thanks to everyone 4

johnwarksshorts added 17:29 - Apr 29

Massive Congratulations to all the town team, manager, chairman and owners and supporters of our magnificent club. I've seen the highs and lows since 1968, and this is a massive high. Just WOW. ITID.🍾🍾🍾 3

oldelsworthyfan added 17:30 - Apr 29

In January who would have thought it! What a wonderful run since then.

Congratulations to everyone in the Club.

6-0 - what a way to secure promotion! 5

abandon_hope1978 added 17:31 - Apr 29

Blue boy he may be Blue at heart and he was without doubt some player, but he’s frequently shown petulance, arrogance blames everyone else for his managerial shortcomings. This club doesn’t need that in a manager. Don’t want to spoil the party but ………… -2

DaGremloid added 17:31 - Apr 29

I'll be honest, it's hard to hold back the tears as I watch the celebrations with the manager, the players and their families doing a lap of honour. Absolutely brilliant. Proof that we are the best football family club in the land.



That mid-season blip seems so far away now. We lost ground as a result but the run we've put together to make up for it and get promoted has been fantastic and today was the stuff football dreams are made of. I really, really hope we can end the season on a high next week by winning the title. I'm being greedy now but I want us to go up as champions!



warktheline - you predicted this and I genuinely admired your confidence all the way through, even if at times I didn't share it. As Blueboy says, let's all enjoy this moment together.



What a great way to start the holiday weekend! COYB!



5

londontractorboy57 added 17:31 - Apr 29

Well done Town especially KM. -1

KiwiTractor added 17:33 - Apr 29

Happy Happy Happy Happy Happy Happy Happy Happy Happy Happy Happy Happy Happy Happy Happy Happy Happy Happy Happy Happy Happy Happy Happy Happy Happy Happy Happy Happy Happy Happy Happy Happy Happy Happy Happy Happy Happy Happy Happy Happy Happy Happy Happy Happy Happy Happy Happy Happy Happy Happy Happy Happy Happy Happy Happy Happy Happy Happy Happy Happy Happy Happy Happy Happy Happy Happy Happy Happy Happy Happy Happy Happy Happy Happy Happy Happy Happy Happy 0

Cadiar added 17:35 - Apr 29

Wow, what a result. So many records set. Our goal difference is ridiculous, goals scored, goals conceded setting a new standard. Youngest manager in the Football League I believe. Nice touch by KM to give Hdlaky some minutes, he's had to sit on the bench for all the League games. What a fantastic day!! Bring on the Budgie murder days. 4

Suffolkboy added 17:35 - Apr 29

Lots of really hard work finally rewarded by fantastic dedication ,discipline abd determination !

Having first been to ITFC in 1954 and a loyal follower ever since ,this IS a super day ! Wembley was extra special , and a day of a lifetime ; great football, wonderful spirit ,good humour and terrific camaraderie ( Police said they’d not experienced such for a long long time) .

ITFC are showing the Sporting world the way forward : KM’s feelings surely mirror all for true ITFC supporters .

Many many thanks to Gamechanger,and everyone who is overseeing the restoration of all that’s good , and lots that can be changed for the better !!

Congratulations to all at ITFC !

COYB 3

ashp19 added 17:36 - Apr 29

Party like it’s 81! 2

Sospiri added 17:37 - Apr 29

Can't quite believe this has actually happened. So happy for my people back home in Suffolk! 1

StamfordBlue added 17:40 - Apr 29

Yet another fantastic performance, showing the rest we are the best in the league. Thanks to Kieran McKenna and all at Gamechanger for turning our fortunes around.

Congrats to Plymouth as well, but let’s hope Port Vale beat them next week, as we really do deserve to finish top.

Bring on The Championship! 💪💯 5

jas0999 added 17:42 - Apr 29

Fantastic! Thoroughly deserved promotion after a superb few months where we have frankly pulled teams apart. We look like a championship side and here’s hoping we find our feet next season. Well done to everyone concerned.



Success at last! 3

barrystedmunds added 17:45 - Apr 29

Typical! So looking forward to a day out at Wembley!!! KMcK out!!!🤥🤥🤥 I’m of an age when these kind of things were part of our history but for so many of our fans this is a totally new experience. Enjoy and milk it for all it’s worth, I say. Hopefully more days like this to come. COYBs 0

