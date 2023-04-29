Caldwell Very Disappointed and a Little Embarrassed
Saturday, 29th Apr 2023 21:22
Exeter City manager Gary Caldwell admitted he was disappointed and embarrassed by his side’s 6-0 hammering by the Blues at Portman Road, a result which confirmed Town’s return to the Championship.
“I am very disappointed and a little bit embarrassed at the performance,” Caldwell told DevonLive.
“We have seen a very good football team and if you are off it, you will be punished severely.
“I will take responsibility for it and we need to be better next week, recover from this, and try and finish the season off in a positive way.
“But I said to the players, we have to learn the lesson, this is the level and we have to be better, stronger, as in every department we were outplayed today, so it is a lesson, a really difficult lesson. You have to recover and work harder and we will do it.
“It was a really humbling experience and while we are not feeling good at this moment in time, we have to use it next week, pre-season and then next season to be better.
“They played with an intensity and a level that we couldn’t match. I take responsibility and the staff take responsibility but today we didn’t lay a glove on them.”
Photo: Matchday Images
