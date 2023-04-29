Schwartz: A Special Day But Only the End of the Beginning

Saturday, 29th Apr 2023 22:38 Ed Schwartz, one of the Blues’ US directors, says Town’s promotion to the Championship is just the start, with the ownership’s ultimate aim remaining the Premier League. Schwartz is the CEO of ORG, the US investment firm which manages funds on behalf of the Arizona Public Safety Personnel Retirement System (PSPRS), which holds a 90 per cent stake in Gamechanger 20 Ltd, which took over the club just over two years ago. He was joined at Portman Road by the Three Lions, Brett Johnson, Berke Bakay and Mark Detmer. “It’s such a special day, I feel so honoured to be part of this and this day is for all the supporters of Ipswich Town,” Schwartz told TWTD. “Congratulations to them and everyone involved, an amazing day. “It almost started out a little bit slow but once Conor [Chaplin] scored that first goal, it just was incredible. “The energy in Portman Road, it was such an amazing experience to be here and experience this special day. “After the first 10 minutes, we started to relax and really enjoy the match, which was lovely.” Ohio-based Schwartz has been the US owner to visit Portman Road most frequently but says this one has been the highlight. “This was the best trip so far, but they’ve all been amazing, every trip we had the pleasure to come to Ipswich has been amazing, it’s a special place for special people and the most amazing fans in the world,” he said. While delighted that the Blues are out of League One, Schwartz says this is only the beginning. “This is the start, as Mark Ashton said,” he added. “This is just the end of the beginning and we have a lot more work to do. “Tomorrow morning, we’re going to roll up our sleeves and work hard to continue this incredible journey.” And the ultimate goal remains a return to the top flight: “That is our objective. We want to take this club to where it belongs and Ipswich, we feel very strongly, belongs in the Premier League and we’re going to do everything we can to achieve that objective.” Will funding will be there to strengthen the squad in the summer? “We will be building a club which is sensible and is built to achieve long-term sustainable success.” Before thoughts turn to making summer additions, Schwartz hopes Town can claim the League One title at Fleetwood next Sunday: “That would be the icing on the cake, that would be wonderful.”

Photo: TWTD



superblues9 added 22:49 - Apr 29

Legend ! we’ve got super Kieron McKenna He knows exactly what we want Wolfey at the back Ladapo up front town are going to win the f****** league 1

cphtractor added 22:51 - Apr 29

I can’t believe how fortunate we are having owners like Gamechanger 20 Ltd. 8

tractordamage added 00:12 - Apr 30

The world thinks the greatest 'Awakening of a Sleeping Giant' (by good-hearted American owners) is Wrexham.

It isn't.

It's Ipswich Town FC.



You're all heroes.

Let's bulldozer some Championship sides, in a few months time...



COYFB 0

