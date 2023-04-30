Clarke: A Dream Come True

Sunday, 30th Apr 2023 09:17 by Kallum Brisset Town defender Harry Clarke says promotion to the Championship is a dream come true, the Blues having confirmed their return to the second tier after four years away with a 6-0 win over Exeter City at Portman Road. Clarke, who rejoined the Blues from Arsenal in January, was in tears following the final whistle and hailed the special scenes after Town ensured they are going up with a game to spare. “It’s what I’ve dreamed of since I was little,” an emotional Clarke said. “Me and Woolfy [Luke Woolfenden] growing up here and in the academy, we said before the game that this is what we play for, and this is what we wanted to do. “We’ve got one more game left, but to finally get it done and to give this back to the town and get them back where they belong, is special.” Clarke, who left the club’s academy at the age of 14, says celebrating promotion with his family and friends is a special feeling. He said: “I’ve had my nan here and I’ve been in tears the whole time. My grandad passed a few years ago, so to have her here is special. “My family and friends are here, I know my mates in the North Stand managed to get tickets. It’s a dream come true, honestly, I’m speechless. “I said a few weeks ago, to give this back to the town and get the club back where it belongs is why I’ve come back. It’s special.” On the match itself, Clarke added: “We didn’t expect, I don’t want to say an easy game, but we dominated them. Once we got the first one and the second one at home, we think we can take anyone on. It was a good performance.” While celebrating a Championship return will be at the forefront of minds over the next few days, the 22-year-old knows the title is still up for grabs and is already looking forward to next season. “We’ve still got one game left, Plymouth might drop points, so we’ve got to try and win next week,” he said. “Bring on the Champ!”

Photo: TWTD



ArnieM added 09:21 - Apr 30

🎶He’s one of our own🎶 1

RedWhiteAndBLUE added 09:21 - Apr 30

Fantastic! One of our own. 1

rfretwell added 09:29 - Apr 30

Harry will be called into the managers office on Monday for organising the bumps for him! He and Wolfy so passionate at the end. Wolfy running along the Sir Alf waving a huge Town flag 1

Bluefish11 added 10:07 - Apr 30

Well done Harry - one of the 4 key january signings that made this happen.



I am convinced we are going to win the title next Sunday. Plymouth are where they are due to an unmatched outstanding home record having won 20 of 23, but their away record is won just 10 of 22.



We have been top of the league at some point during the last 6 games but Plymouth kept pulling out late goals to grab results. Port Vale gave us the best battle during our recent run and have won or drawn 13 of 22 home games. I can see them getting a draw, which will do us nicely as long as we do the busines - we just need a better result than Plymouth on the day!



The lucky 1100 ticket holders are in for another memorable day out. 1

BurleysGloryDays added 10:19 - Apr 30

A winner who has brought some strength and steeliness and huge infectious determination, a personality on and off the field and has plenty of class and excitingly, plenty of room to develop too



Wonderful stuff 0

