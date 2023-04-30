Clarke: A Dream Come True
Sunday, 30th Apr 2023 09:17 by Kallum Brisset
Town defender Harry Clarke says promotion to the Championship is a dream come true, the Blues having confirmed their return to the second tier after four years away with a 6-0 win over Exeter City at Portman Road.
Clarke, who rejoined the Blues from Arsenal in January, was in tears following the final whistle and hailed the special scenes after Town ensured they are going up with a game to spare.
“It’s what I’ve dreamed of since I was little,” an emotional Clarke said. “Me and Woolfy [Luke Woolfenden] growing up here and in the academy, we said before the game that this is what we play for, and this is what we wanted to do.
“We’ve got one more game left, but to finally get it done and to give this back to the town and get them back where they belong, is special.”
Clarke, who left the club’s academy at the age of 14, says celebrating promotion with his family and friends is a special feeling.
He said: “I’ve had my nan here and I’ve been in tears the whole time. My grandad passed a few years ago, so to have her here is special.
“My family and friends are here, I know my mates in the North Stand managed to get tickets. It’s a dream come true, honestly, I’m speechless.
“I said a few weeks ago, to give this back to the town and get the club back where it belongs is why I’ve come back. It’s special.”
On the match itself, Clarke added: “We didn’t expect, I don’t want to say an easy game, but we dominated them. Once we got the first one and the second one at home, we think we can take anyone on. It was a good performance.”
While celebrating a Championship return will be at the forefront of minds over the next few days, the 22-year-old knows the title is still up for grabs and is already looking forward to next season.
“We’ve still got one game left, Plymouth might drop points, so we’ve got to try and win next week,” he said.
“Bring on the Champ!”
