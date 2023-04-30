Burns: I Couldn't Be Happier

Sunday, 30th Apr 2023 11:10 Blues wideman Wes Burns said he couldn’t be happier after Town clinched promotion back to the Championship by thrashing Exeter 6-0 at Portman Road. The Wales international netted the sixth of the match - and his ninth of the season - just after half-time as the Blues romped to victory over the Grecians. “You might have to ask me in a couple of days how I actually feel because I can’t really put it into words right now,” Burns said on the pitch during the post-match celebrations. “What an unbelievable achievement. I think we all got to the January period and everyone maybe felt it was a bit beyond us to go top two, but it’s a credit to us as a team, all my teammates, the coaching staff and the incredible job we’ve done. Honestly, I couldn’t happier right now.” The win against Exeter was Town’s 13th in 14 games, a remarkable run unparalleled anywhere at present. “It’s the best form in world football, I think,” Burns continued. “I saw a tweet earlier on in the week saying we’re the most in-form team in world football and for us to come here today, everyone was obviously worrying - are we going to get the job done? But, 6-0, we’ve done it in style.

“We’ve been saying for a while now, just forget the tension, forget what Plymouth are doing, forget what Sheffield Wednesday are doing, let’s just focus on us. “And, to be honest, since we had that conversation, we haven’t looked back and we’ve had 13 wins out of 14 in the run-in. I don’t think anyone ever thought that we could do that. Honestly, I’m over the moon.” Asked how he planned to celebrate, the 28-year-old laughed: “I’d have to kill you if I told you that We’ve had a couple [of beers] already. The champagne was flowing in the dressing room, mainly spraying rather than drinking, but I think that’s a given. “The boys have earned it. I’ve said it many times, we’re the hardest-working team in the league and I can’t put it into words how happy I am now.” Burns, who joined the Blues from next week’s final day opponents Fleetwood in the summer of 2021, praise fans for the extraordinary welcome they gave the players when they arrived on the team coach ahead of the match. “The bus ride in was something I’ve never experienced before in my life,” he recalled. “And I’ve said before the fans here are top tier, they’ve been our 12th man all season and I’m just buzzing. “They’ve had some bad, bad years here in recent times, so I’m just delighted to able to share this with them today.” The best season he’s known as a footballer? “Yes, definitely, to be a part of it all of the way through. Like I said, it’s really hard for me right now to find the words to describe it, to describe the emotion, describe my teammates, every staff member that’s involved in this whole programme, from bottom to the top, I can’t find the words to describe it.”

Town remain a point behind leaders Plymouth but Burns hopes he and his teammates can clinch the title at Highbury next week, which would require the Pilgrims slipping up at Port Vale. “Today was all about making sure that we got the job done in terms of clinching promotion,” he said. “Plymouth won again today but we’ll have to go to Fleetwood and we’ll do what we usually do, we’ll prep like normal, but we can go there with a little bit of freedom and really enjoy it. “But ultimately we do want to win the title, but hats off to Plymouth, they’ve been brilliant this year as well.” Looking ahead to next season, Burns believes he and his teammates are well capable of making their mark in the Championship. “One hundred per cent,” he insisted. “Our squad’s well equipped to go again. With the backing that we’ve got, the coaching staff that we’ve got in place, the boss, the squad that we’ve already got, 100 per cent we’ll be very, very competitive next year, without a doubt.”

Photos: TWTD/Matchday Images



Gforce added 12:20 - Apr 30

Well said Wes,you've had another cracking season as have all the boys,many congratulations,you thoroughly deserve it.

I've just brought my regular Sunday paper and can't stop looking at the league table,what a great feeling it is.

It's also going to be lovely to sit back stress free and watch the others stress it out in the play-offs,knowing we're already there 😀 0

