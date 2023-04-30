Town Apply For Planning Permission For Executive Boxes and Memorial Garden

Sunday, 30th Apr 2023 22:02

Town have applied for planning permission to add more executive boxes and office space to the Magnus Group West Stand, as well as for the memorial garden behind the Sir Alf Ramsey Stand.

The application to Ipswich Borough Council reads: “Provision of new floor space infilling existing voids to the first and second floors of ITFC's West Stand to allow for new open plan offices and executive boxes. Together with the provision of a memorial garden access via Portman Road.”

The existing executive boxes in the stand were built during the late 1990s with the ultimate aim of filling all the way across to the North Stand end of the ground, however, this wasn’t completed.

Town recently announced that due to the major work to install a new state-of-the-art pitch, which will start this week, the ashes of fans interred at Portman Road will be moved to a new memorial garden behind the Sir Alf Ramsey Stand this summer.





