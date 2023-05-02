Bakay: The Most Meaningful Event of My Life

Tuesday, 2nd May 2023 09:32

Blues' US director Berke Bakay says Saturday’s promotion-confirming 6-0 victor over Exeter City and was the most meaningful event he has ever been a part of.

Bakay was joined in the directors’ box for Saturday’s match by fellow Three Lions Brett Johnson and Mark Detmer, as well as Ed Schwartz from the CEO of ORG, the US investment firm which manages funds on behalf of the Arizona Public Safety Personnel Retirement System (PSPRS), which owns more than 90 per cent of the club.

“It has been over 48 hours and I am back home with emotions still running high,” Bakay wrote on Twitter. “Since I was a little kid I cared so much for this sport and it meant everything to me.

“I had the honor of talking to many supporters that told me ‘You will never understand how I feel today’ and ‘Thank you’.

“I was at one point the kid that was in tears on his father’s shoulder because of happiness and emotional overload.

“When I got back home I told my family that this is the most meaningful event I have ever been part of during my entire life.

“I put it up there with the day that i got married and birth of my four children. To see in the eye of thousands of Ipswich Town supporters the sparkle and to see them so happy meant the world to me.

“How lucky I am to have a life experience like this and play a part in it! It is a very humbling experience. Thank you!

“A massive thank you to all of our supporters, coaching staff, our players, every single member of our front office, our management team and our board! I can’t wait for the opening match! Our journey is just starting!”

Detmer added, also on Twitter: “We are going up! Days like these don’t just happen, they take focus, dedication and relentless hard work.

“Thank you to every Town supporter, player, coach, staff, and fellow board member for believing we could do it.”

Johnson vowed to make good on an earlier promise should the Blues win another promotion, while Schwartz spoke to TWTD after the match.

Photo: Matchday Images

BlueNomad added 09:50 - May 2

We are so lucky to have these guys. So many owners appear to have little emotional investment - it is clearly not the case here. 6

Bluearmy_81 added 09:52 - May 2

How fortunate we are to have owners now with such passion for and commitment to our beloved Ipswich Town Football Club. The future is bright, the future is blue 💙 4

MVBlue added 09:54 - May 2

You chaps have awakened a beast. We are legion we are many, onwards and upwards. 1

midastouch added 09:55 - May 2

Gamechanger really have been a Gamechanger for ITFC! The difference in where we are now compared to when they first arrived is huge. They have been good to their word and the future seems infinitely brighter! 3

itsonlyme added 09:57 - May 2

As I’ve said many times - the most wonderful owners any club could have. Nothing is too much trouble or expense to right the wrongs of the previous regime! Good bless America! 1

kiwiblue added 09:58 - May 2

Has anybody heard from Evans?

0

Suffolkboy added 10:06 - May 2

Good men, good owners ,good characters , and great commitment ! They’re starting to understand the well of latent passion and loyalty which has all my life characterised ITFC supporters !

Onwards and upwards ; let’s keep it ALL going !

COYB 2